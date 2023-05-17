The ASU Three Rivers and Friends Community Team is busy brining in donations for the THV11 Summer Cereal Drive. They have collected over 9,000 boxes and/or monetary donations so far this year, and several members of the team will be joining Tom Brannon in the THV Weather Garden this Friday, May 19 from 8:45-10 a.m. to participate in the annual fundraiser’s official Kick-Off Party, live in the studio!
Don’t miss your chance to help make a huge dent in the fight against food insecurity and hunger in Arkansas! The ASU Team are now selling their super-cute 2023 Summer Cereal Drive Tee Shirts, designed once again by local creative talent, Rosie Fike. The shirts feature the official logo of the initiative and sponsors, plus logos of several local companies that continually pledge their vital support for the cause.
T-shirt orders will be taken through Friday, May 26. Sizes run Small-XLarge for $20, with 2X and 3X available for $25. “Each tee sold is 10 or more cereal boxes donated,” according to Team Captain, Angela Sexton, who is spearheading the local campaign efforts once again.
For more information about the local effort as part of the 2023 Summer Cereal Drive, or to order your very own t-shirt and do a great thing for hungry Arkansans, email Sexton at asexton@asutr.edu.