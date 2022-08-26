There will be a Taco Tuesday concession stand fundraiser at the Hot Spring County Fair Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 5 p.m.
The stand’s menu includes walking tacos, nachos and other kid friendly options. There will also be drinks and desserts available.
“We hope this helps provide a meal option to all exhibitors and families during livestock check-in” said the flyer for the event.
The fundraiser is to benefit Hot Spring County Livestock Exhibition & Fair Association. The new event was set up to help vendors and exhibitionists to get settled into the fairgrounds for their week-long stay.
For more information, message the Hot Spring County Fairgrounds Facebook page @malvernar.