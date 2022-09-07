The Hot Spring County Historical Society welcomed Dr. Sam Taggart to their September meeting Monday evening. Taggart is a retired physician, historian and author from Benton who came to present information related to his latest book, “Country Doctors of Arkansas.”
Taggart practiced family medicine for 40 years before retiring in 2013 to focus on researching and writing about the history of public health, disease and rural medicine in Arkansas. His books are the result of exhaustive research and countless interviews that examine the history and evolution of rural medicine in the Natural State, and the vital role of the practitioners who served the more remote communities since early European settlers began coming to the area in the 1800s, and long before.
Taggart and fellow researchers wanted to preserve the history of rural practitioners in Arkansas because they feel that these selfless public servants deserve to be remembered for their constant labor, mostly done in relative obscurity, as they usually devoted their entire lives and longs hours to serving the health needs of their neighbors, providing a crucial service and making a huge impact in their communities.
“And nobody knows anything about them,” Taggart said. “The only people who know them are their patients and a few colleagues that they refer to on a regular basis.”
Taggart began by saying that his research looked at the last 150 years of rural practices in Arkansas and showed that historically, the vast majority of physicians in the state were white European males, even up to as late as the 1950s, with less than six percent of rural physicians being women, and less than 3 percent being African-American.
Taggart noted that the evolution has been a slow one, but that women and minorities began to join the mainstream medical field in Arkansas in the 1960s and ‘70s, and that those statistical numbers have now started to even out. The final 45 practitioners Taggart and his associates highlight in the book are broad mix of race and gender, which is an accurate representation of current rural health practitioners around the state.
Read the full story in Wednesday's Sept. 7 newspaper edition.