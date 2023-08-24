The Hot Spring County Historical Society invited Dr. Sam Taggart to speak at their monthly meeting on Aug. 7 about the details of his 2013 book, “The Public’s Health: A Narrative History of Health and Disease in Arkansas”.
Taggart is an Arkansas native, born and raised in the White River Delta, who has lived in Benton and Hot Springs communities for the last 38 years. He retired a few years ago as a senior partner at Family Practice Associates in Benton, which he founded in 1980.
A noted physician and author, Taggart has done extensive research into the history of diseases—and the evolution of their treatments—in the Natural State. In 2012, Dr. Taggart was approached by officials with the Ark. Dept. of Health to write a book in commemoration of the department’s 100th anniversary.
Taggart said when he agreed to write the book, he made it clear that he didn’t want to focus on the administration or the buildings or the mundane items of interest related to the department. Instead, he wrote about the way diseases that affected the natives and early settlers prompted the establishment of the state agency.
Taggart’s presentation centered on the history of disease in Arkansas over the last 200 years, primarily because that’s when settlers started making their way West and discovering all the wondrous beauty and unlimited potential in the Arkansas Territory.
