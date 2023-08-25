(Continuing coverage about Dr. Sam Taggart’s Aug. 7 visit to the Hot Spring County Historical Society to discuss his 2013 book, “The Public’s Health: A Narrative History of Health and Disease in Arkansas”. The first part appeared in Thursday’s Aug. 24 newspaper edition.)
August 1st, 1878
The preceding winter had been mild, the spring and summer was hot and rainy; there were mosquitoes everywhere. “Yellow Jack” had been reported in New Orleans. William Warren, a steamboat crewman at Presidents Island just south of Memphis, left his ship and entered the city. One day later he was admitted to the City Hospital and two days hence he was dead of yellow fever. When word got out of a yellow fever death in the city the citizens began to flee. Schools and churches closed their doors. Passenger boat services from New Orleans were forced to disembark their passengers on the Arkansas side. In the end 5,100 people died in the city of Memphis. The hardest-hit towns in Arkansas were Helena, Hopefield (West Memphis) and Augusta on the White River. (From “The Public’s Health: A Narrative History of Health and Disease in Arkansas” by Dr. Sam Taggart.)
Dr. Sam Taggart shed light on the history of health and disease in Arkansas during a visit to the Hot Spring County Historical Society.
“It was out of the yellow fever epidemics that the social contracts started to emerge even more so, and to get more formal,” Taggart said.
“They started creating Boards of Health—state Boards of Health, national Boards of Health, local Boards of Health,” he said. “Now, at this point in time, they would come and go in a period of a year or two, they weren’t permanent, they were there for a particular purpose. But they did begin to form.”
Taggart mentioned several people who were very important to the regulation and management of health and disease in Arkansas, beginning with Philo Oliver Hooper. According to the Encyclopedia of Arkansas, Hooper has often been referred to as “the father of Arkansas medicine.”
Hooper was one of the original founders for the Medical Dept. of Arkansas Industrial University, which readers may know as the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS). He was also the first president and co-founder of the Arkansas State Medical Association, vice-president of the American Medical Association and a founding board member and director of the Arkansas Lunatic Asylum.
“Hooper played a big role in Arkansas health, overall,” Taggart said.
Taggart also highlighted Ida Josephine Brooks, one of the earliest female physicians in Arkansas and the first female faculty member and associate professor of psychiatry at what was to become UAMS. Brooks was a staunch advocate for mental health treatment and women’s rights, and she served as health director and psychiatrist for the Little Rock School District.
“And she was a dynamo, she was an absolute dynamo,” Taggart said. “She started a program for developmentally disabled children in the Pulaski County school system…she was one of these people you just didn’t say no to, she was just a really important lady.”
Taggart said a lot of good changes in “the overall health and the view of health” in Arkansas came from the impact of the Arkansas Federation of Women’s Clubs (AFWC). This organization was comprised of the wives of important men in positions of power who used their connections and collective pull to establish public libraries, preserve historic buildings and successfully lobby for changes in state legislation.
