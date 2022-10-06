LifeNet Emergency Medical Services is always working to better serve the people in their community, even when the sirens are silent. First responders often take time to meet and interact with the public, providing insight, support, and education about their role in the community and how they perform their duties. Several photos highlight helicopter crewmen employed with LifeNet who showed off their impressive ride to the eager kids attending the Midway Daze community event on Saturday, Oct. 24 at the Ouachita School complex.
In the last photo you can see Laci Copeland and Nikki Caldwell, who recently attended the Malvern High Job Fair to introduce themselves to the community. Copeland and Caldwell were there to show current students and prospective employees how cool they can be if they, too, embark on service to the community through employment with LifeNet.