The Malvern-Hot Spring County Library has several cool learning activities planned for this week as part of their regular schedule of events, and also as part of the 2022 Summer Reading Program: Oceans of Possibilities.
Supply bags can be picked up today for participants of the Summer Reading Program. This week’s theme is “Blue Ocean Week,” and today is marked with a 10 a.m. Kid’s Craft session, where kids will make a “water bottle sea creature.”
Today also kicks off the Tiny Art Exhibit. Available supplies can be picked up for those who want to create their own tiny art, which will be displayed at the library throughout the week of July 25. Created art works will be returned to creators on Aug. 1.
The Bookmobile also makes two stops on Tuesday, the first at the Point Cedar Bait Shop at 12:15 p.m., and then on to Bismarck Post Office at 1:45 p.m.
Tomorrow features the always popular Lego Club hour beginning at 10 a.m. and a 2 p.m. Teen Activity, where kids will create their own 3D Fish Bowl card stock/construction paper aquarium.
Thursday brings loads of fun, beginning with the chance to whip up a yummy “Fish Bowl” during the “Cooking with the Library Chef” hour beginning at 10 a.m., followed with a Kinder Songs session of live music and fun in the Community Room at 1:30 p.m., then a Yoga Class later that evening starting at 5:45 p.m.
Friday features a fun “A La Carte” Craft activity and also a Science presentation using water glasses to create a xylophone experiment. Both activities begin at 10 a.m.
Later that afternoon, the Library will offer a STEM Fountain building activity, made possible with kits donated by the Arkansas State Library. The STEM activity begins at 2 p.m.
Saturday will feature the Ocean Trivia game, where visitors to the Library can answer questions on the trivia board for a prize. The activity is scheduled to take place between 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Monday, July 11 marks the beginning of a new weekly theme, “Extinct & Endangered Week”, keeping in line with the overall theme of the Summer Reading Program.
Weekly supplies can be picked up at this time, and several fun things are scheduled for that day, including a 10:30 a.m. “Pre-K Story Hour” and a “K-3 Story Hour” at 11:30 a.m. Both reading sessions will be led by Ms. Amy.
The “Makerspace-Oculus” hour begins at 2 p.m., where participants can gain experience in coding, designing, and creating using a featured Maker Space device.
There is always something wonderful going on at the Malvern-Hot Spring County Library. Hours of operation are as follows:
Monday, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.
Tuesday, 9 a.m.–7 p.m.
Wednesday, 9 a.m.—5 p.m.
Thursday, noon—7 p.m.
Friday, 9 a.m.—5 p.m.
Saturday, 9 a.m.—1 p.m.
For more information about these and other events at the Malvern-Hot Spring County Library, visit them at 202 East Third St. or call 501-3332-5441.