Don’t forget—your taxes are due!
The Hot Spring County Collector’s Office encourages the public to pay their taxes as early in the year as possible, but that window is quickly closing. All personal property and real estate taxes must be paid by the statewide Oct. 17 deadline to avoid incurring additional delinquent penalties.
Those who owe can now pay their HSC property tax through an online portal by visiting a secure service provided by the state. Go to countypay.ark.org/hotspring and click “Get Started” to get the ball rolling.
Payments can be made via Visa, MasterCard, American Express or Discover credit/debit cards.
“The total amount will be adjusted to allow for the electronic processing of the transaction through the state's eGovernment service provider, arkansas.gov,” the website states. Payments will be credited to the corresponding account within 24 hours.
And as always, payments can be made in person by stopping by the HSC Collector’s Office, situated inside the HSC Courthouse at 210 Locust St. in Malvern.
For more information about the deadline, payment options or other questions, call the County Collector’s Office at 501-332-5857.