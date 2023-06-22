Local officials and community members celebrated the opening of Taylor Appliances & More, located at 1339 MLK Blvd. in Malvern, with an official Ribbon Cutting ceremony last Friday.
Better known as the former Sears Hometown Store that was in operation for many years in Malvern before Sears Hometown filed for bankruptcy and started shuttering all its doors earlier this year, Taylor Appliances & More is owned by Jessie Taylor, who served as longtime manager of the business before taking ownership after the bankruptcy and relaunching the store under its new moniker.
Read the full story in Wednesday's June 21 newspaper edition.