Teeter Motor Company recently donated $500 to help a local nonprofit fulfill their mission to care for neglected, abused and unwanted animals.
Cuddle Babies Rescue is run by a tiny handful of volunteers who give their whole heart and every waking moment to the mission. Kristie Hamilton and Tonya Clark do all they can for the ever-increasing number of strays and unwanted pups and cats around Malvern and surrounding areas, but they can only do so much and are in constant need of help.
Cuddle Babies was excited recently to receive a transport van, donated by a big-hearted anonymous donor. They know it will come in handy when they need to pick up animals that have been abused or abandoned, make trips to the vet, or move rescue animals to other facilities or to meet other means of transport that will take them on to their new homes, usually in other parts of the country.
But the donated vehicle is in need of maintenance and repairs that the nonprofit can’t afford. Cuddle Babies needs monetary assistance with the following:
• Auto insurance—$225 to get started, then $121 a month ($726 for six months).
• Tires—new or gently used, size 225/75R16
• Door handles (inside and out)
• Rear wheelchair ramp removed
• Travel crates—S, M & L
• Bungee Cords to secure crates
The nonprofit approached Denny Teeter to seek help with refurbishing the donated vehicle. They initially asked if Teeter could do some of the work that needs to be done, but the company is swamped with other projects and customers needing attention. Teeter opted instead to donate $500 to help with the costs associated with some of the repairs.
“It needs some work done to it. The doorknobs need to be fixed, it’s got a wheelchair ramp in the back that needs to come out, and we needed a new tire, and we reached out to them to see if maybe they could do the work for us, and he said they were so busy right now but he would be glad to donate $500 for us to get it done,” Clark said.
“That should get the doorknobs fixed, get the ramp out of the back, then we’ll have to—and I don’t know how much this is going to cost and what they have to do—then we’ll have to get the inside ready to attach the crates,” Clark said. “We do already have the crates that will go in it, but we’ll have to do all the hardware and all that for the inside, to be able to secure the crates.”
