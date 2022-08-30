Malvern Elementary Counselor Stephanie Sawyer recently put out a simple call on social media to ask for help with the MES Clothes Closet, and Denny Teeter answered that call with a $1,000 donation.
Sawyer is in charge of the Clothes Closet on the elementary campus, and she said she was running low on items this year—shoes, in particular. Sawyer posted a request on her personal Facebook account, asking people who might be cleaning out their closets or anyone wanting to help if they could donate new or gently-used shoes for the closet.
“I have a Clothes Closet that I keep. I’ve got shirts and shorts, but then I keep underwear and socks, and I’ve got shoes and all the things, backpacks and everything,” Sawyer said. “It’s just kind of for whatever the need is, so I just like to keep it stocked, especially with the year starting.”
Sawyer’s post got back to Denny Teeter with Teeter Motor Company—a local business that is almost as well-known for their generosity throughout the community as they are for their sales on new and used vehicles.
Read the full story in Tuesday's Aug. 30 newspaper edition.