Teeter donation

Malvern Elementary School Counselor Stephanie Sawyer, accepts a check from Denny Teeter and associates of the Teeter Motor Company, who recently donated $1,000 to the MES Clothes Closet.

Malvern Elementary Counselor Stephanie Sawyer recently put out a simple call on social media to ask for help with the MES Clothes Closet, and Denny Teeter answered that call with a $1,000 donation.

Sawyer is in charge of the Clothes Closet on the elementary campus, and she said she was running low on items this year—shoes, in particular. Sawyer posted a request on her personal Facebook account, asking people who might be cleaning out their closets or anyone wanting to help if they could donate new or gently-used shoes for the closet.

“I have a Clothes Closet that I keep. I’ve got shirts and shorts, but then I keep underwear and socks, and I’ve got shoes and all the things, backpacks and everything,” Sawyer said. “It’s just kind of for whatever the need is, so I just like to keep it stocked, especially with the year starting.”

Sawyer’s post got back to Denny Teeter with Teeter Motor Company—a local business that is almost as well-known for their generosity throughout the community as they are for their sales on new and used vehicles.

