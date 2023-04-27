Malvern, Ark. – Farmers Bank & Trust (FB&T) Retail Banker Teresa Gregory will retire on April 28. The longtime professional has spent over 40 years in banking and has been with FB&T for 15 years.
Gregory, originally from Magnolia, is a graduate of Magnolia High School. She began her banking career in 1982 in Malvern. In 2001, she began work at Southern State Bank until the location in 2008 was acquired by Farmers Bank & Trust. She has been based at the Rockport branch in Malvern for the last 10 years.
Gregory started her career as a vault teller, then moved throughout new accounts and the retail department. As a retail banker, she currently assists customers with their accounts and aids in account maintenance and new account procedures.
“I have really enjoyed my time at Farmers Bank & Trust,” said Gregory. “The best part about it was always seeing my customers and co-workers and getting to know everybody in the community. It has been a great time.”
