The Arbor Oaks Healthcare and Rehabilitation family had a fantastic time last Friday, as several female residents participated in the 2023 Arbor Oaks Queen Pageant.
The facility's Activities Director, Kathy Florence, along with Bobbie Walker and a host of other fellow staff members, worked hard to decorate the dining hall and help the ladies prepare for the friendly competition.
The facility was gorgeously adorned with iridescent balloons and other sparkle that brought the glitz and glamour back to Arbor Oaks. This was the pageant's grand return from a three-year hiatus that was due to COVID, and the decorations were enhanced by the pageant-themed snacks and the excitement of the attending family, friends and staff.
Several notable people joined the fun to mark the return of the beloved occasion, including Chamber of Commerce Exec. Director, Lance Howell, who served as the Master of Ceremonies. Judges for the event were City of Malvern Mayor, Brenda Weldon; Director of Libby's R.O.S,E,, Darlene Edmonson; and Mark Brown, owner of Brown's Furniture Store. Pam Bell served as official scorekeeper.
Also in attendance was the 2023 Petite Miss Brickfest, Rylee Odeyemi, who was there to cheer on the ladies and help crown the winner.
While introducing the judges to the crowd, Florence gave special thanks to Edmonson and Libby's R.O.S.E. for donating dresses to the women who were competing in the event. Fellow staff likewise thanked Florence and Walker for working so hard all week to get the facility ready for the gathering.
Howell took over at the podium after Florence's opening remarks, and he helped facilitate the event by introducing each contestant, sharing a little bit of background information about each lady with the audience, and asking questions of the contestants. He began by saying a few choice words about the facility and its amazing staff.
"Arbor Oaks has a good reputation for taking care of people. They fill a spot in our community that's very important to us," Howell said. "We appreciate that a lot, so we want to thank Arbor Oaks for everything you do for our community, and everything that you do for your residents here."
Nine beautiful women who are part of the Arbor Oaks family graced the floor, gave their best pageant waves to the crowd and answered questions Howell posed to them as part of the competition. In addition to crowning an overall winner, awards and sashes were given to the First Runner Up, Second Runner Up, and in other cute categories like "Miss Information", "Miss Personality" and "Miss Fantastic".
The 2023 Arbor Oaks Queen crown was awarded to Miss Doris Fielder, who wowed the crowd in a gorgeous fall-colored dress and flashed a beautiful smile as she was helped around the dining hall during Howell's introduction of her to the crowd and judges.
Miss Fielder is 71 years old and has been an Arbor Oaks resident for almost six years. She has three children, two grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Her hobbies include painting, gardening and music.
As part of the reward for winning the crown, Miss Fielder will be going to Nashville on Sept. 12 to compete in a district-wide pageant, as part of the Arkansas Healthcare Association. The winner from that event will go on to compete in a statewide pageant in Little Rock later in the year.
The competition was close, and the ladies were all clear winners, so the facility decided to award sashes and prizes to all the ladies in the following categories:
Stacy Hyatt--First Runner Up
Sherwood Kerr--Second Runner Up
Karen Wunderlich--Miss Personality
Ann Stevens--Prettiest Smile
Mildred Bradshaw--Miss Fabulous
Peggy Archer--Miss Southern Charm
Billie Lumley--Miss Bougie
Ernestine Dodson--Miss Information
The facility posted the following message to their public Facebook page, following the pageant:
"Today was a GREAT day at Arbor Oaks...our Activities Director along with a host of volunteers, team members and family put on an amazing pageant. Congratulations to the 2023 Arbor Oaks Queen Doris... All the ladies were beautiful! A very special THANK YOU to our community volunteers for judging, being the MC, crowning our Queen and so many things that I probably have missed. Thank you for all of your support!!"