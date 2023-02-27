Third Baptist Church of Malvern has been feeding hungry people every single Sunday for a long time now, at regular events that take place at the Filling Station, located at 430 N. Main St.
“Third Baptist Church is an assembly of people who love Jesus and who want to share that love with our community,” as stated on their website. “Our ministries provide opportunities for all ages to grow in their relationship with our Savior.”
Whether it be a hot meal, canned goods, a loaf or two of bread, or just a friendly welcome, the love and grace served up at these ministerial events is making a real difference in the lives of local residents. They trust and abide in His word, and they embrace the spirit of His message as they encourage others to do so, as well, never forgetting:
“I am the bread of life. He who comes to Me shall never hunger, and he who believes in Me shall never thirst.”—John 6:35
This Sunday, Feb. 26, the church is hosting a Free Spaghetti Meal for everyone who would like to join them. The meal starts at 4 p.m. For more information, call 501-337-7004.