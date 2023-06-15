The Malvern-HSC Library were thrilled to invite The Circus Man, Jason D’Vaude, to share his amazing show of tricks, acrobatics and unicycle madness at the local library facility on Tuesday morning, as one of the coolest aspects of their 2023 Summer Reading Program!
“Huge, Big thanks to The Circus Man-Jason D'Vaude for sharing his tricks and all the FUN, with everyone today at the Library,” the facility shared on social media. “We all enjoyed the show!”
Don’t miss local first responder vehicles today, Tie Dye in the park tomorrow, an awesome Iron Chef America—style competition in the Community Room right after the tie dye fun, and your chance to make Dragon Puppets on Saturday.
The Malvern-HSC Library is always a sure source of fun, and even more so in summer! For more info about the Summer Reading Program, as well as other amenities and services available, be sure to check out the library’s Event Calendar online at www.hsclibrary.arkansas.gov.