Malvern native, Connor Scroggins, is headed to the University of North Texas in pursuit of a doctorate degree in music composition. Scroggins completed his master's degree at Bowling Green State University and his bachelor's at ASU in Jonesboro after graduating from MHS in 2016.
Scroggins has traveled all over the world studying and creating music in Ireland, Germany and all over the US. He loves all kinds of music and hopes to become a music professor one day.
