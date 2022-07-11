Volunteers are busy collecting signatures to put a local option on the November ballot that would allow voters to decide if the manufacture and sale of alcoholic beverages within Hot Spring County should be permitted.
Paul Helberg with the Vote Hot Spring County Wet initiative said the group are 389 signatures shy of the 7,617 total needed to get the option on the ballot. Signing the petition is not a vote in favor of turning the county “wet”, but merely a nod to putting the item on the ballot for voters to decide in November.
The Vote HSC Wet group will continue to collect signatures until they turn in their paperwork to the County Clerk’s office on Aug. 1. Then it’s up to county officials to verify the signatures on the list to determine if the group’s efforts were sufficient.
The fight to turn the county wet has been an uphill battle the whole way, because petitioners are required to collect signatures from 38 percent of the registered voters who participated in the last gubernatorial election. The requirement previously stood at 15 percent, until entities who had a vested interest in stopping the momentum worked with sympathetic legislators to raise the requirement to 30 percent in 1985, then up to 38 percent in 1993.
Helberg and other volunteers will be at the Malvern City Park this weekend and at the Point Cedar Bait Shop on the west end of the county next weekend. In the interim, volunteers will be canvassing door-to-door and sending out more mail correspondence to persuade the voters to get involved.
Volunteers are empowered to register petitioners to vote if they are eager to sign but are not on the books. For more information about the Vote HSC Wet initiative, contact the group via email at votehotspringcountywet@gmail.com.