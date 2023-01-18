Citizens in Malvern came together on Monday for “The Great Gathering,” a worship service to honor the memory and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., that took place that afternoon at the First Presbyterian Church located at 707 MLK Blvd.
Rev. Courtney Bacon-Latina, head of the Fist Presbyterian congregation, welcomed other church leaders, congregants, and members of the community to join in praise and celebration of our Holy Father, and to remember the noted religious leader and activist for whom the day was designated.
Martin Luther King, Jr., was a prominent American civil rights activist and Baptist minister whose articulate orations, nonviolent resistance, and tireless commitment to the cause helped bring more attention to the civil rights movement and more lawful gains in legislation therein.
King’s assassination in April 1968 led to a week-long wave of riots that surged in over 100 cities around the nation, as people were left to deal with the pain, anger, hopelessness, and outrage associated with the loss of such an essential champion for civil rights in America.
King’s legacy lives on here, and in countries around the world. His influence can be seen in foundations, streets, schools, and a national holiday named after him. But more importantly, his Christian commitment to nonviolent protest and love for his enemies cemented his place in history as one of the most revered and effective leaders of the American civil rights movement.
Rev. Bacon-Latina read poignant quotations from “Letter from the Birmingham City Jail,” as included in a litany that was adapted and published in The United Methodist Book of Worship, and attendees responded as prompted from the leaflet passed out prior to the start of the service.
Special music was provided by the very gifted Kenneth Newburn, who performed solo at last year’s MLK Day event but was joined this time by the remarkable Community Choir.
The guest speaker was the Rev. Jimmy O.T. Lea, pastor of Greater New Hope Baptist Church, the second-oldest Black church west of the Mississippi. Lea is a 1972 graduate of Carthage High School and was ordained as a Baptist minister in 1974, faithfully serving flocks of various churches since that time.
“I thank God for this opportunity today,” Lea began. “I really appreciate you, Pastor Latina, and I appreciate the members of the committee for choosing me to do this message today.”
Rev. Lea’s presentation focused on reminding all of us to remember King’s legacy, and act accordingly in the coming year.
“The time is always right to do what is right. Remember, celebrate, and act—that is our theme for this year,” he said, pointing to 1 John 4:8, which states, “He that loveth not knoweth not God; for God is love.”
King’s constant, unwavering commitment to love even in the face of hate, was a devout philosophy and a righteous example for others to emulate.
