ASU Three Rivers, in collaboration with the Henson Benson Foundation, hosted a Juneteenth Celebration Monday afternoon in the Keith Great Room on the ASUTR campus, to recognize the importance of the holiday that marks the long road to emancipation for enslaved Africans in America.
The celebration also included a public viewing of the Sundance award-winning documentary, “Descendant”, which explores the legacy of an illegal slave ship that brought enslaved Africans to the shores of Mobile, Alabama in 1860, decades after the trade had been abolished in the U.S. in 1808.
Mrs. Claudine James, English teacher at Malvern Middle School, was the guest speaker for the occasion. James is a popular educator, both in the MMS classroom and on TikTok, amassing over 6 million followers on the social media platform due to her passion and generous sharing of history, being as well known and highly regarded in that regard as she is for her expert teachings in the subject of English.
James said her first love is English, but she loves history, as well, and enjoys finding ways to combine the two subjects. She was at the Juneteenth event to share information, vocabulary and a timeline of events related to the holiday, for the dual purpose of acknowledging the day’s significance and educating those in attendance who may not be familiar with the meaning and origins of the holiday, which has also been referred to as Freedom Day, Emancipation Day, Jubilee Day and Black Independence Day.
James presented the following timeline related to the important dates surrounding Juneteenth during her slideshow presentation:
1863—Emancipation Proclamation issued by Pres. Abraham Lincoln
1864–13th Amendment introduced
1865:
Jan.—13th Amendment passed
March—Congress created the Bureau of Refugees, Freedmen, and Abandoned Lands
April—Robert E. Lee surrenders
June 19, 1865—Gen. Gordon Grainger issued General Order No. 3 proclaiming freedom for enslaved people, after arriving in Galveston,Texas to ensure enforcement of the Emancipation Proclamation
Dec.—13th Amendment ratified
The timeline highlighted the stubborn years-long resistance Lincoln and abolitionists met when trying to do away with the practice of slavery in America, as it was big business for those who made a profit from forcing others to toil in the field for free, while the slaveowners reaped all the reward.
Many Southern slaveowners did not want to give up the practice, and some took their slaves and fled to Texas when waves of Union troops began entering southern states to enforce the law. That is how Juneteenth originated in Galveston, where Gen. Grainger had traveled to in June 1865 and issued an order that finally brought freedom to all enslaved African Americans in the Confederacy.
Juneteenth is a very important date for America, not only because it celebrates the true and final emergence of freedom for African-American slaves, but also because it reminds us that African Americans had to struggle just to gain basic human rights and have been facing blowback in various ways, ever since.
Some Americans still balk at celebrating Juneteenth for unfounded reasons, but organizers of Monday’s event hope that more annual celebrations such as the one held at ASUTR will usher in a new understanding of why Juneteenth is so important.
Food, snacks and refreshments were also served during the Juneteenth celebration, many of which were red in color and chosen as a visual representation of the horrific amount of blood that was shed through the horrific practice of slavery and the hard-fought battle to end it.
For more information related to Monday’s event, be sure to watch “Descendant”, which movie reviewers call “a striking and sensitive film about how an illegal slave ship led to an Alabama community of inherited trauma but also defiance.” The documentary is now available for public viewing on Netflix.
And for more information about Juneteenth and why it’s so important, please check out the “Senses of Freedom: Exploring the Tastes, Sounds and Experiences of an African American Celebration” multimedia showcase, now available for view online via the Smithsonian Institute’s “National Museum of African American History & Culture” at nmaahc.si.edu/juneteenth.