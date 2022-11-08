The results are in for Candidates, Positions and Issues on the ballot in the Hot Spring County 2022 General Election. There were 9,999 ballots cast in HSC. City and county races reflect all votes cast in HSC. Higher level races reflect the statewide numbers available at 10:30 p.m. (CST).
Be sure to check the Arkansas Secretary of State website for updates and final results:
www.sos.arkansas.gov/elections.
Office of County Sheriff
Scott Finkbeiner (R): 6,553
Chad Ledbetter (I): 3,186
Office of County Tax Collector
Collector, Valerie Fay Hearn (D): 4,437
Sheri Oden (R): 5,277
Office of County Circuit Clerk
Teresa Pilcher (R): 8,565
Hot Spring County Justice of the Peace Dist. 1
Shane E Gregory (R): 218
James Bryant (D): 470
Hot Spring County Justice of the Peace Dist. 2
JP Dist. 2, Brian Coston (R): 686
“Sarge” Henry Mitchell (D) : 312
Hot Spring County Justice of the Peace Dist. 3
JP Dist. 3, Ralph V. Williams (R): 337
Marion Beard Gibson (D): 245
Hot Spring County Justice of the Peace Dist. 4
JP Dist. 4, Darrin Hardy (R): 574
Nathaniel Mitchell (D): 269
Hot Spring County Justice of the Peace Dist. 9
Bob Duncan (D): 167
Jimmy Rogers (R): 827
Hot Spring County Justice of the Peace Dist. 11
Katy Smith (D): 185
Mike Fletcher (R): 595
Constables – Harrison
Grant Williams (I): 68
Martin R DeVore (I): 27
City of Malvern - Mayor
Mayor, Brenda Weldon (I): 1,267
Jason F. Lambel, Sr. (I): 332
Jack Upchurch (I): 502
City of Malvern – City Clerk
Kim Tabor (I): 1,782
Malvern Council Member
Michael R. Smith, Sr. (I)—Ward 4, Pos. 1: 290
Alderman Larry G. Stiles (I)—Ward 4, Pos. 1: 256
Magnet Cove School Board Director Pos. 5
Brandi Duke (Short) (I): 331
Gabe Herrington (I) – withdrew (147)
Jeff McJunkins (I): 719
US Senate
Natalie James (D): 160,883
Kenneth Cates (L) : 15,119
Senator John Boozman (R): 500,341
US Congress District 04
John White (D): 27,110
Gregory Maxwell (L): 9,809
Representative Bruce Westerman (R): 115,087
Attorney General
Jesse Gibson (D): 166,079
Lieutenant Governor Tim Griffin (R): 332,014
Auditor of State
Simeon Snow (L): 20,366
Treasurer of State Dennis Milligan (R): 327,257
Diamond Arnold-Johnson (D): 147,251
Commissioner of State Lands
Darlene Goldi Gaines (D): 158,929
Tommy Land Commissioner of State Lands (R): 335,318
Governor
Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R): 503,293
Chris Jones (D): 183,001
Ricky Dale Harrington, Jr. (L): 8,397
Lieutenant Governor
Frank Gilbert (L); 17,577
Attorney General, Leslie Rutledge (R): 499,780
Kelly Ross Krout D): 166,474
Secretary of State
Anna Beth Gorman (D): 168,696
Secretary of State, John Thurston (R): 328,483
State Treasurer
State Representative Mark Lowery (R): 323,678
Pam Whitaker (D): 173,087
State Senate District 03
Alderman Steve Crowell (R): 6,615
State Senate District 07
Senator Alan Clark (R): 11,334
State Representative District 29
State Representative Rick McClure (R): 5,883
Ronald Vaden (D): 1,896
State Representative District 89
State Representative Justin Gonzales (R): 3,565
State Representative District 90
Representative Richard Womack (R): 2,696
State Supreme Court Justice Position 2
Judge Chris Carnahan (NP):
Supreme Court Associate Justice Robin Wynne (NP):
CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT REFERRED TO THE PEOPLE BY THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY
Issue No. 1
for: 184,774
against: 293,054
Issue No. 2
for: 193,035
against: 287,294
Issue No. 3
for: 234,504
against: 251,235
CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT PROPOSED BY PETITION OF THE PEOPLE
Issue. No. 4
for: 215,369
against: 283,826
Magnet Cove School District 47.78 Mills School Tax
for: 556
against: 683
Bismarck School District 41.00 Total Millage/School Tax
for: 1,187
against: 807
Hot Spring County Special
Local Option (Wet/Dry Question) for or against the Manufacture or Sale of Intoxicating Liquours
for: 6,391
against: 3,504