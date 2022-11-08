candidates at fairgrounds

Candidates spent the last couple of weeks rallying the public at the HSC Fairgrounds.

 photo by Virginia Pitts.

The results are in for Candidates, Positions and Issues on the ballot in the Hot Spring County 2022 General Election. There were 9,999 ballots cast in HSC. City and county races reflect all votes cast in HSC. Higher level races reflect the statewide numbers available at 10:30 p.m. (CST).

Office of County Sheriff                

Scott Finkbeiner (R): 6,553

Chad Ledbetter (I): 3,186

Office of County Tax Collector                    

Collector, Valerie Fay Hearn (D): 4,437                    

Sheri Oden (R): 5,277

Office of County Circuit Clerk

Teresa Pilcher (R): 8,565

Hot Spring County Justice of the Peace Dist. 1        

Shane E Gregory (R): 218                    

James Bryant (D): 470

Hot Spring County Justice of the Peace Dist. 2

JP Dist. 2, Brian Coston (R): 686                        

“Sarge” Henry Mitchell (D)    : 312

    

Hot Spring County Justice of the Peace Dist. 3            

JP Dist. 3, Ralph V. Williams (R): 337                    

Marion Beard Gibson (D): 245

Hot Spring County Justice of the Peace Dist. 4    

JP Dist. 4, Darrin Hardy (R): 574                    

Nathaniel Mitchell (D): 269        

Hot Spring County Justice of the Peace Dist. 9            

Bob Duncan (D): 167                        

Jimmy Rogers (R): 827    

Hot Spring County Justice of the Peace Dist. 11            

Katy Smith (D): 185                        

Mike Fletcher (R): 595

Constables – Harrison                        

Grant Williams (I): 68                        

Martin R DeVore (I): 27

City of Malvern - Mayor

Mayor, Brenda Weldon (I): 1,267

Jason F. Lambel, Sr. (I): 332

Jack Upchurch (I): 502

                        

City of Malvern – City Clerk                    

Kim Tabor (I): 1,782    

Malvern Council Member

Michael R. Smith, Sr. (I)—Ward 4, Pos. 1: 290                        

Alderman Larry G. Stiles (I)—Ward 4, Pos. 1: 256

                                

Magnet Cove School Board Director Pos. 5

Brandi Duke (Short) (I): 331

Gabe Herrington (I) – withdrew (147)

Jeff McJunkins (I): 719

US Senate                        

Natalie James (D): 160,883                        

Kenneth Cates (L)    : 15,119                    

Senator John Boozman (R): 500,341

    

US Congress District 04

John White (D): 27,110

Gregory Maxwell (L): 9,809

Representative Bruce Westerman (R): 115,087    

            

Attorney General                        

Jesse Gibson (D): 166,079                                            

Lieutenant Governor Tim Griffin (R): 332,014

Auditor of State

Simeon Snow (L): 20,366

Treasurer of State Dennis Milligan (R): 327,257

Diamond Arnold-Johnson (D): 147,251

Commissioner of State Lands                    

Darlene Goldi Gaines (D):  158,929                    

Tommy Land Commissioner of State Lands (R): 335,318

Governor

Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R): 503,293

Chris Jones (D): 183,001

Ricky Dale Harrington, Jr. (L): 8,397

Lieutenant Governor

Frank Gilbert (L); 17,577

Attorney General, Leslie Rutledge (R): 499,780

Kelly Ross Krout D): 166,474

Secretary of State

Anna Beth Gorman (D): 168,696

Secretary of State, John Thurston (R): 328,483

State Treasurer                            

State Representative Mark Lowery (R): 323,678                    

Pam Whitaker (D): 173,087

State Senate District 03

Alderman Steve Crowell (R): 6,615

State Senate District 07    

Senator Alan Clark (R): 11,334

    

State Representative District 29

State Representative Rick McClure (R): 5,883

Ronald Vaden (D): 1,896

State Representative District 89

State Representative Justin Gonzales (R): 3,565

State Representative District 90

Representative Richard Womack (R): 2,696

State Supreme Court Justice Position 2

Judge Chris Carnahan (NP):

Supreme Court Associate Justice Robin Wynne (NP):

CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT REFERRED TO THE PEOPLE BY THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY

Issue No. 1

for: 184,774

against: 293,054

Issue No. 2

for: 193,035

against: 287,294

Issue No. 3

for: 234,504

against: 251,235

CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT PROPOSED BY PETITION OF THE PEOPLE

Issue. No. 4

for: 215,369

against: 283,826

Magnet Cove School District 47.78 Mills School Tax

for: 556

against: 683

Bismarck School District 41.00 Total Millage/School Tax

for: 1,187

against: 807

Hot Spring County Special

Local Option (Wet/Dry Question) for or against the Manufacture or Sale of Intoxicating Liquours

for: 6,391

against: 3,504

