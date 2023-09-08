Make your way this weekend to the Malvern/HSC Library, and "check out" what they have in store!
Schedule a few minutes to meet this Friday with Heather, one of the library's IT specialists, to get special assistance with your specific tech needs. All the library asks is that you call 501-332-5441 or go online to register, then bring your fully-charged device and a list of questions with you when you come to meet.
Former and/or current homeschool students are invited to swing by this afternoon at 2 p.m. for the "Homeschool Curriculum Swap and Savings!" event.
"Bring your curriculum that you no longer need and share it with other homeschoolers," the library's social media page explains. Youth will also have the chance to sign up for a student savings account through Malvern National Bank.
Stop by the library on your way to the fair this Saturday, and grab yourself a free bag of popcorn! Offer good while supplies last.
And in case you didn't know, September is National Library Card Signup Month! Get in Your Element this September—sign up for a new library card. If you have lost your old one, you can grab a new one for only $2.
From borrowing books, ebooks, and computer time, or picking up or dropping off books at the Bismarck Book Locker, a library card helps you do more of what you enjoy for FREE!
The library is also giving away a prize basket for anyone who signs up for a new library card this month.
A library card is your most important life saver —it's elemental, really—and everyone should have one!
Have a library card already? September is a good time to check in with your local library to see if your card information is all up to date!
You may also apply in person or online using the following link:
https://midarls.ent.sirsi.net/.../registration/$N/SYMWS/true?
And don't forget, the library has an amazing pool of resources and unique materials that are freely accessible to the public. Be sure to call the number listed above or stop by the facility, located at 202 E. 3rd St. in Malvern, for more information. You can also visit the library's website at www.hsclibrary.arkansas.gov.