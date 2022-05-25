After a heated battle, Glorie Thornton has defeated Gracie Parker in the race for Hot Spring County Treasurer. Thornton worked as Chief Deputy Treasurer for 10 years before deciding to run.
Thornton managed to amass 2,182 votes compared to Parker’s 2,027, making it a tight race.
“Thank you to all the voters out there in Hot Spring County for having the confidence in me,” Thornton said. “I promise to work hard and to continue to do the business of the county.”
Thornton will stay at her current position as Chief Deputy Treasurer until Jan. 1, when she’ll take over as the new HSC Treasurer. Until then, she will be working to “cross all the t’s and dot all the i’s for a smooth transition.”
“Thank you for all the support,” said Parker after hearing the news of her defeat. “For everyone coming out and voting for me. I wish I had more time to put into it. I wish everybody the best.”
Neither candidates holds animosity towards the other, with Thornton saying, “I wish her the best. She worked hard.”