In 2011 Malvern Police Chief, Donnie Taber, traveled to Little Rock, AR to a facility where police dogs were trained and sold. Several different dogs were presented to Chief Taber and they showed off their skills to him one by one. A certain dog caught the Chief’s eye and it would seem, as the story has been told by MPD Captain D. DelaCruz, that the Chief caught the dog’s eye as well. When Csipa finished his course and showed off his skills the dog came to rest right at our Chief’s feet. It was at that moment that Chief Taber knew Csipa belonged in Malvern.
Csipa, a Belgian malinois breed, was born overseas and began his training there. He was brought to America and then to Arkansas to complete more training. He officially joined the Malvern Police Department in 2012.
Police dogs go through many different training courses and classes. They learn obedience, agility, tracking, evidence searches, open area and building searches and many other skills. Their training often is more than one year and then they spend time training with their handlers and continue with monthly training exercises while they serve in their departments.
According to the National Police Dog Foundation most police K-9’s serve on average until they are around 10 years old. Csipa served our community for over 11 years. He now lives with Malvern City employee Stacy Bates. Stacy shares that Csipa loves being in public and meeting with people.
Local veterinarian Dr. Nall and his team have taken care of Csipa since he came to Malvern. The clinic donated its time and resources and has taken care of the canine free of charge. Dr. Nall will still be Csipa’s primary care doctor and everyone in his office has grown to love Csipa, just like everyone at the police department and throughout the city.
Stacy Bates has known and loved Csipa since he came to Malvern. When Csipa’s most recent K-9 handler left our department for employment elsewhere, the team at MPD decided it was time for Csipa to retire and enjoy the good life. Ms. Bates reports that Csipa fits into her family perfectly, he even likes to sleep close to their other dog Tawnee, a pit bull, and he always has to have his fan for sleeping! Stacy says that Csipa loves to camp and travel with the family and they are so blessed to be able to take care of him in his retirement.
Local groomers “Cuddles and Hugs” make sure that Csipa stays looking his best with grooming every 3 weeks. The staff there all love Csipa and treat him like royalty, they also don’t charge for his grooming because of his years of loyalty and service and as Stacy comments “because they all love him unconditionally”
Stacy brings Csipa to work at least once a week. He is well loved by the entire department and enjoys visiting all his friends and former coworkers. Stacy plans to keep Csipa involved in the community by continuing school visits and occasional appearances at local activities because as Stacy reports “he loves to do” those types of events. Stacy says that she and her family feel they have been “blessed with the best” with the opportunity to care for the beloved dog in his retirement and that Csipa completes their family. She, her husband Rodger, daughter Rexey and son Clayton, “look forward to many years of love with Csipa” Purchasing, training and maintaining a police service dog is extremely costly and not usually a regular budget item for most police departments. At this time there are no current plans in place for our department to employ another service dog but most everyone who has ever been around Csipa knows the value he has added to the MPD. We are all grateful for his service and for all of those at the City of Malvern who were involved in his care, training, handling and for loving him so well.
Enjoy retirement Csipa, you’ve earned it.