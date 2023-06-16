When comparing estimates from different contractors, don’t just compare the bottom-line cost. Look at the cost and quality of materials for each one. Be sure the estimate includes the total price, the materials to be used, a time table for payments and the expected time line for completion of the work.
• Verify The Contractor’s License
Get proof that the contractor you may be working with is licensed. Contact your state’s licensing board to check the status of their license. Only work with contractors who are currently licensed.
• Require A Written Contract and City Permit
The contract should be a detailed description of the work to be done, the material to be used and the equipment to be installed. Be sure there is a schedule of payments and a time line for when the work will be completed. Be sure you understand the contract before you sign it. Any changes that occur should be noted in writing. Your contractor is required to obtain the appropriate permits from the City for the work to be done.
Read further details in Friday's June 16b newspaper edition.