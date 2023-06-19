Members of the Malvern Fire Department, the Malvern Police Department, LifeNet Emergency Medical Services and the local National Guard all paid a visit to the Malvern-HSC Library on Thursday afternoon, as part of the library’s “Touch A Truck” interactive event.
Parents and children got an up-close view of the awesome emergency vehicles these agencies use daily to assist the citizens of Hot Spring County.
Kids were thrilled to “cop” a squat in an actual police car, play hero as pretend firefighters, and check out the ambulance’s lifesaving medical equipment. They also got the chance to see and learn more about the library’s Bookmobile, which carries reading material to library patrons who cannot make it in to their local facility.
Read the full story in Saturday's June 17 newspaper edition.