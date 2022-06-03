The Lions Club welcomed local business owner and veteran Qui Phan to speak at their weekly meeting Tuesday afternoon at the First Baptist Church Family Life Center in Malvern.
The meeting took place on the day after Memorial Day, and Phan was there to share his experience with Lions Club members as a former Naval Officer in the Republic of Vietnam who fought alongside American soldiers overseas against the Viet Cong in the early 1970s.
Lions Club Vice Pres., Capt. Doye DelaCruz, opened the meeting that day before Phan stood to speak with his daughter, HK, who served as interpreter for the occasion. Phan speaks English but wanted to ensure his words and meaning were exceptionally clear, so he asked for his daughter’s assistance addressing the group.
Phan owns DP Nails in Malvern and shared his story, from his early life in Vietnam, including his military service and eight-year stint as a prisoner in communist “re-education camps”, to his eventual move to America and success in business here.
Phan was living in South Vietnam and had a flourishing family business selling and distributing ice cream at home and in neighboring provinces, before serving as a Buddhist chaplain and a Captain in the Armed Forces of the Republic of Vietnam.
On April 30, 1975, the communist Viet Cong regime of the North defeated South Vietnamese forces at Saigon. The fall of Saigon ushered in the end of the Vietnam War when North and South reunified as the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.
“After April 30, 1975, as an officer of the former regime, I was sent to a series of Vietnamese Communist prison camps,” Phan stated. “They called this process ‘re-education’ as I was moved through prison camps from Long Xuyen, Can Tho province in South Vietnam to North Vietnam.”
Phan was imprisoned for two months in Long Xuyen before being transferred to a larger base reserved for captain-level officers that was established in a former military camp near the Tra Noc, Can Tho airport.
Phan and his fellow prisoners at the Tra Noc camp were surrounded by barbed wire that they were made to reinforce themselves while simultaneously fighting the elements, the hard labor and the lack of food.
Phan remembered being overwhelmingly homesick, missing the wife and two children he’d been forced to leave behind and looking past his wire cage at a figure in the distance, longing for a taste of that freedom.
“I was outside in the prison courtyard, looking out into the distance beyond the barbed wire fence, and suddenly I saw a farmer dressed in black, carrying a hoe on his shoulder,” Phan stated. “Oh, how I wished to be in his shoes instead of mine, freely walking about outside.”
Phan’s encampment had previously served as housing for military families, but the Communists who took control of the camp ripped the toilet facilities out of all the residences, thinking it unsanitary to have such facilities in each dwelling, and instead dug a huge open pit near the residences and cooking area to be used by the prisoners.
The stench of the waste and the maggots and flies that bred in the mess are vivid and painful recollections Phan can never shake. What was supposed to be “3 days of re-education and study” turned into a year of forced labor, squalid living conditions and constant starvation at the camp near the airport.
“I looked forward to the day I would get to reunite with my family, with the freedom that they promised would come,” Phan stated. “But day after day, night after night, I continued to miss my family and relatives. The excruciating pain in my heart was like wearing very tight shoes that you cannot take off, no matter how hard you try, and was forced to wear every day.”
In May 1976, Phan and fellow prisoners were moved in a cargo ship’s storage compartment up the coast to a camp in the Yen Bai province, close to the border with China.
The ship’s storage compartment he was kept in was stuffy, dirty and loaded with hungry prisoners who consoled each other through the five days and four nights it took the ship to reach port. Buckets of feces and urine were hauled up to the deck each day, over the heads of Phan and fellow prisoners who often got pelted with the disgusting mess when the hands slipped of those hauling the buckets to the surface.
Once Phan and the prisoners reached port, they were herded to the train station.
“On the prison road, we passed people standing on both sides of the road who greeted us with bricks and stones,” Phan stated of the foot journey from the shore to the station.
The prisoners were then transported by train to a camp located in the Hoang Lien Son mountain range. All re-education prisoners in Vietnam would eventually be moved to this camp.
Phan’s new encampment was managed by the Ministry of National Defense, who oversaw the prisoner’s work in fortifying the detention center.
“We were tasked with cutting down [bamboo] trees large and small to make columns, trusses, walls, beds, and woven thatched roofs,” Phan stated. “The bamboo was also used to make the prison fences.”
After the camp was deemed stable, the military transferred management of the facility to the police, under the Ministry of Public Security. Here Phan languished for years through unimaginable hunger, labor and extreme elements.
“Day after day in the mountains and forests of the North, the heat of the summer burned our skin, and the cold of the winter froze our bones,” Phan stated. “Each day consisted of eight hours of hard labor outside, only to return to imprisonment in the afternoon. Food and water is a simple standard, but hunger and hard labor pain were daily meals for us prisoners.”
Phan shared a heartbreaking experience he had with the overwhelming, constant feeling of hunger and an internal war with his conscience during his troubling time in the mountain prison camp.
Phan stated that a visitor had brought her imprisoned husband some food, which the prisoner shared to an extent and saved a portion for himself in the days to follow. Phan recalled the distinct and torturous sound of the prisoner’s chewing as the man stole bites of his stashed food during the night.
“But in the middle of the quiet night, the sound of chewing made me want to drool,” Phan stated. “At one point, I struggled with the thought of waiting for my friend to go to sleep so I could steal his food.”
“I knew he stored it near his headrest, but I thought to myself, with my dignity as a human being, I couldn’t stoop that low,” he stated. “Just thinking about stealing was evil and lowly, and I had to be strong and overcome my hunger and not make me a shameful person.”
“My tears began to flow freely, wetting the pillow; then I succumbed to hunger, fatigue, pain, and fell asleep in a dream of eating,” Phan stated. “Many nights I dreamt about food, often waking up still dreaming of smelling the most delicious foods in the world.”
The years of hunger, hard labor, and growing hopelessness took a physical and mental toll on Phan and the other prisoners.
“Even though we were eagerly looking forward to going home, we had no real hope it would happen,” Phan stated. “The hunger for food and the exhaustion from hard labor caused our bodies to be drained mentally and physically. It turned us into pessimists, losing both the will and hope to survive.”
Phan and other prisoners would often hunt for wild vegetables and small game when they could. He shared that his short stint as a prison cook was like hitting the lottery, and he relished in the little extras he could procure and share with other prisoners before being found out and losing his position in the kitchen.
Phan and the other prisoners were transferred to the Phu Son 4 prison camp in 1978 to move further from the threat of a Chinese invasion. The situation at the new prison was just as harrowing for Phan, if not worse, than in the previous detention centers.
“Here, I have a very poignant memory of prison status,” Phan stated. “In the winter it was bitterly cold, and the hunger made the situation unbearable.”
In 1979, Phan and his fellow prisoners were once again moved, this time to Prison Camp 3, Tan Ky, Nghe An province. Phan was assigned to make bricks for the prison’s improvement until one day, out of the blue, Phan was told he would be released.
Phan made his way South to the home of his aunt, whose husband had also been a prisoner of the Communists. Phan was thrilled to be free but devastated to learn his wife and children were gone from the area, along with all his property. He would eventually rebuild his family life with a new wife who would bless him with two more children.
Phan had a hard time finding work under the new regime, especially with the stigma of prison clinging to him, so he attempted to cross the border. Phan was arrested and sent to prison for another three years and three months.
“I was finally released on November 1, 1983, with a sentence of probation under local government control,” Phan stated. “At this point, I had been in prison twice, for a total of eight years.”
Phan lived under probationary stipulations for several years in the O Mon district of Can Tho province until learning of a U.S. immigration program for former communist prisoners.
The Orderly Departure Program was created in 1979 to permit and assist former Vietnamese prisoners in an organized emigration process. The ODP assisted over 600,000 Vietnamese in resettling to the U.S. and other countries before it ended in 1994.
Phan jumped at the chance to move him and his family to the U.S., applying for the program in September 1994. He would have to wait two years after the initial filing for the U.S. to finally approve his application.
“We arrived in the United States on September 26,1996, landing in the great state of Arkansas,” Phan stated. Phan’s move was sponsored by the United States Catholic Conference (USCC), and they were sent to St. Michael’s Catholic School in Hot Springs, under the direction of the Sisters of Our Charity.
After arriving to Hot Springs, Phan and his wife quickly found work at Vaneer Factory in Fountain Lake, where they worked until the factory closed. The pair then found work at a dry cleaner on Central Avenue, where Phan went to work every day at 5 a.m., to spot-clean the items for a couple hours while his wife got the kids ready to start the day. Phan would go home to get his wife and return to work by 7 a.m.
Phan and his wife found second jobs at a hand car wash on the weekends, spending every waking moment working to provide for their family here and relatives still living in Vietnam.
Phan remembered how cold his feet would get during his days at the car wash, when all he had was a pair of old leather shoes that were full of holes and didn’t keep the cold water or the cold weather out very well, but Phan made do with what he had and continued to work hard for his family.
“Since we were so focused on earning our living, not only for us, but for our families in Vietnam, we worked through it all,” Phan stated.
Phan said that after four years of hard work and continual stress, he had a conversation by chance with other Vietnamese people he met who knew about the burgeoning nail care business.
“With the guidance and encouragement of our friends, we enrolled in school, passed the exam, and were licensed by the State Board to practice in the state of Arkansas,” Phan said. He and his wife began working for a salon at the Hot Springs Mall in 2000.
Phan and some friends opened California Nails together in 2002 beside the Walmart in Malvern.
“And for the last 20 years, we have been providing nail service to our community, through OP Nails, and now DP Nails,” Phan said. “Through all the name changes, it’s still us, a small family of a veteran who worked hard every day to survive and thrive.”
Phan said he and his wife pride themselves on raising successful, productive, decent children and embracing the opportunities available to them in this great nation.
“Our family is grateful to the United States of America and the people of this nation that have brought us here and nurtured us and given us a great life,” Phan said. “We have constantly strived to perfect our family life, integrate into the society of this free, fair, civilized, progressive and compassionate nation.”
“All of our family’s actions and thoughts every day are in gratitude to the United States and the people of the United States for saving us from the ‘heartbreaking’ situation my life became after the fall of South Vietnam in April of 1975,” Phan stated.
“My broken heart has been mended by all the kindness I have received from our community in Malvern and surrounding cities all these years,” Phan said in closing.