Tri-Lakes CASA is a nonprofit organization that provides trained volunteer advocates to work in the best interest of children who have been neglected or abused. These advocates act as a witness and voice for the children, and an honest reporter to the Court.
Courts rely on child advocates to interact with children outside of the courtroom, monitor their behavior, emotions, and environment, and provide factual information to the judge and other people involved in any relative court case.
Tri-Lakes CASA provide their services mostly through volunteers, private donations and grant funding, but offices around the state were impacted by decreased funding this year, and the local branch is no different.
Tri-Lakes CASA is stationed in Hot Springs and serves children in Garland, Hot Spring and Grant counties. They opened back up in Malvern last October and have an office on East Page Avenue, across from McDonald’s in the old Edward Jones building.
Tiffany Barnes, volunteer supervisor for the Hot Spring/Grant/Garland County operations, explained that every year, their offices are evaluated by the state agency, who determine how much of the grant money allotted to them will go to each office.
“And this year unfortunately we have, due to the lower numbers in advocates, that has put us in a lower bracket for funding,” she said. “The only way we can move back up is by getting more advocates, so that’s what we’re working on doing.”
Barnes further explained, “Every year there is an allotted amount of money that National CASA is given, and also that State CASA is given, and that money has been cut. So, even though we did go down in like our tiered system that they judge us on because of our number of advocates, the amount of money as a whole that was supposed to be given to the state of all Arkansas CASAs was dropped significantly.”
The local funding determination was made by looking at the numbers of children and advocates that were part of the Tri-Lakes system between just prior to COVID, until approximately a year after the pandemic hit, but those numbers were greatly impacted, just like everything else at the time, by the virus.
“That’s why we truly lost funding,” Barnes said. “Because we have, since COVID, built our numbers back up, but they’re not going off our numbers of current, they’re going off of our numbers from, like, the year after COVID.”
Barnes said the decreased funding is a challenge, and some CASAs around the state may have to close because of it, but less money to work with won’t stop the local office from continuing to provide their services to HSC children, and all children under their purview who are wrapped up in the court system.
“We will keep our office in Malvern open because we feel like that’s a crucial part,” Barnes said. “We are trying to build that community back up in Hot Spring County, and we feel like we can’t do that if we don’t have a presence there.”
Barnes said their office knew the decrease was coming, so they have made administrative and operational changes to compensate for the lack of funds.
“To kind of make up for that funding that we lost, we’ve done a few things differently,” Barnes said.
“We used to have an executive director, but we don’t have an executive director anymore,” she said. “She is actually still working for us, but she took a different position doing finances, so we were able to keep a little bit of money from her salary.”
Barnes said they’ve also being doing more fundraising and looking for additional grant opportunities.
“Our plan is to continue to go forward and build back up, and hopefully one day create those positions again, and also create more positions so we can better serve Hot Spring County, Garland County and Grant County,” Barnes said.
“The money hasn’t affected what we do, because we’re not letting it. But, you know, it’s definitely put—everybody has more jobs now,” she said.
“We’re really trying to push for finding more advocates, so that the next time that it comes around, we do have our numbers up. It’s not just based on advocates, it’s based on kids that you serve in your community, but in order to serve those kids, we have to have advocates,” she said.
The volunteer organization is always in need of more child advocates, as sadly, the number of children who are neglected and/or abused and become part of the central Arkansas court system rises every day.
“That’s the most important part is having advocates that can go out and be there for those kids, and advocate for those kids when we go to Court,” Barnes said.
Please consider donating or becoming a volunteer advocate through Tri-Lakes CASA, and provide support for a child who’s been mistreated and deserves justice in court, and love and encouragement at home a safe, nurturing environment. Contact Tri-Lakes CASA for more information by calling 501-321-9269, or email them at info@trilakescasa.org. You can also learn more online at trilakescasa.org.