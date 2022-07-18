The Malvern Area Kiwanis welcomed Tri-Lakes CASA Executive Director, Suzanne Herron, to their July Kiwanis meeting to share important information about the organization and recent developments in the Hot Spring County area.
Tri-Lakes CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) is an independent, nonprofit volunteer organization that trains caring individuals to provide support, resources and advocacy for abused and neglected children living in the foster care systems of Garland, Hot Spring and Grant counties.
Tri-Lakes CASA associates and volunteers know that these kids need and deserve a safe, stable and supportive living environment. This program offers anyone who truly cares about serving children the chance to make a huge impact in the life of a child who’s in real need of assistance.
“Tri-Lakes CASA provides trained advocates to safeguard the best interests and be the voice for the children by providing factual information to the court,” as stated on their website.
Court appointed special advocates go through special training and extensive background checks. After being sworn in by a judge, CASA volunteers build personal relationships with the children and work closely with authorities, social workers and caregivers involved with the case to assess the child’s surroundings and development to report back to the Court.
“We advocate for children in the foster care system. We’re kind of the voice for them, for kids who are there at no fault of their own,” Herron said. “Their parents have either committed some sort of crime, or active abuse or negligence that might put them in the system.”
Tri-Lakes CASA is one in a national network of over 950 similar advocacy programs that serve strictly in the best interests of children who have experienced abuse or neglect. Herron has been with the organization, in several capacities, for the last 18 years and is currently serving her second stint as Executive Director.
The local organization began in 1995 in Hot Springs as the Garland County CASA Program, established by the late Honorable Vicki S. Cook, who presided over family and juvenile cases in the 18th Circuit. The nonprofit sought and received grant funding to expand operations into Hot Spring and Grant counties in 2012 and changed its name to Tri-Lakes CASA a few years later.
The organization currently operates with four paid staff and 26 volunteers throughout the three counties. They had around 80 volunteers prior to COVID and are fighting an uphill battle to serve around 400 children throughout the tri-county area with the few steadfast volunteers still committed to serve.
“We serve about 400 children on a regular basis,” she said. “But that’s the need. We don’t serve all of those children. We serve only about a quarter of that, because of our need for volunteers. We don’t take those children into your home, we do not transport the children—they have foster parents and DHS caseworkers. We work alongside those agencies, we work with them.”
“It’s not an us against them kind of thing,” she said. “We all work together to make sure that we’re building a rapport with that child that we are the stability piece, what they need during that process, because all of these other moving parts are constantly changing, and that CASA worker may be the only person that’s consistent from place to place to place.”
These compassionate volunteers provide a consistent avenue of support for a child who is wading through the shifting circumstances of life in the foster system and the sea of attorneys, social workers, authorities, judges and various group homes and foster families. A CASA volunteer can be the one constant, as well as provide the court with an accurate report of the child’s situation outside the courtroom.
“Children are moved around, bounced around, more than you would care to know,” Herron said. She cited a fictitious example of one child being moved to a different home to keep another group of three siblings together, as a way to illustrate her point.
Volunteers have access to documentation about the child’s health, welfare and schooling to continuously monitor the child’s life and development. They also provide the child with a sympathetic ear if an obscure problem exists, and a lifeline of support they can count on.
“We provide the courts with factual reports, not opinion-based,” Herron said. Such reports can give authorities insight into the real circumstances of the child’s surroundings and often be the extra safeguard the child needs. “
Judges tend to put a lot of stock in these CASA reports, perusing each one carefully, often changing their opinion on things based on new information gleaned from one of these reports.
For instance, a woman whose abusive boyfriend is not supposed to be in the residence may inform the court that said boyfriend is no longer in the home, but a child who has built a rapport with a CASA volunteer may share news that the boyfriend is, in fact, still in the residence. Such insights are not always known to authorities, but a reliable source like a court-appointed advocate can access and report that information.
CASA volunteers commit about 12-15 hours per month, and are not assigned more than three individual cases at a time. They are closely connected to the child and aware of changes or developments in a case, and how those changes may affect the child throughout the entirety of the child’s placement in the system.
“But, some of those cases are a little bit more difficult in that 12 to 15 hours than others,” Herron said. “Some are even a lot more emotional, depending on the circumstances that brought them into care.”
Herron mentioned one volunteer in HSC named Kathy who’s been with the organization for over 10 years and has been on one particular case for seven of those years.
“The child came into care at a very young age, and she will likely age out of the system,” Herron said. “Kathy is her stable person, she’s the grandparent that the child’s never had. She’s that piece of the puzzle that just calms her down when everything around her falls apart.”
The organization used to have an office here in Malvern but decided to close it in December 2020 due to diminished funds. Herron said they recently appointed Tiffany Barnes to supervise operations in Hot Spring County and hope to find another location, through donation or sale, to house a new Malvern office within the next six months.
“We’ve been working with Lance Howell at the Chamber, trying to get community volunteers to be on our board,” Herron said. “We really want to be active here.”
Tri-Lakes CASA operates primarily through federal and state grants received through the Victims of Crimes Act and an Arkansas CASA Grant through the national program. They also rely on private grants and community donations from individuals, churches and civic groups.
“We are looking for volunteers,” Herron said. “We need volunteers desperately.”
Volunteers must be 21 or older and able to commit to 12-15 hours a month. They can also volunteer in the administrative side of the operation.
Men are also encouraged to volunteer, as there are many young boys in the system who need adult male role models and advocates. And there are additional ways to help, such as donating to the effort and advocating for legislation to provide more penalties for the abusers and more support for the victims.
To learn more about this organization or get involved in their mission, check out the Tri-Lakes CASA program online at www.trilakescasa.org, email them at info@trilakescasa.org, call them at 501-321-9269 or visit them at 508 Ouachita Ave., Suite B., in Hot Springs.