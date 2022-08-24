The Malvern Lions Club invited Tiffany Barnes and Jeni Prestridge from the Tri-Lakes Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) organization to speak at their Aug. 23 meeting.
Prestridge has been a Tri-Lakes CASA advocate supervisor for Garland, Grant and Hot Spring counties for about two years, and Barnes has more recently been appointed to the HSC area. The women were there to share information about what CASA advocates do and encourage more public support and involvement with the organization.
Tri-Lakes CASA is one of 23 child advocacy centers serving every county in the state. CASA advocates are compassionate volunteers who work closely with neglected and/or abused children who have been placed in the foster care system, to provide them with support, consistency and advocacy throughout the legal process.
“We’re just there to advocate for what’s in the best interest of that child,” Prestridge said. “That advocate works mostly with the child, foster parents, bio parents, DHS—they have access to anybody who is related to that child.”
These volunteers work one-on-one with the child and are often the legal eyes, ears and voice outside the courtroom, as CASA advocates are appointed by a judge and counted on to give the court a clear and accurate report of the child’s welfare, behavior and activities, as well as those of the parents and foster families.
“Through a court order, they are allowed to go in and talk to doctors, therapists, counselors, to see how the child is doing, and talk with foster parents to make sure they’re getting to counseling and stuff they’re supposed to be going to that’s court-ordered,” Prestridge said.
“Are the parents doing what they’re supposed to be doing…how are the parents interacting with the child, are they going to parenting classes, are they showing up, are they taking their drug screenings, are they coming out positive or negative,” Prestidge said. “And they actually write a court report that is submitted to the court.”
“They make recommendations—do they stay where they are in foster care, or do they need to be moved to a different foster care family, do they need to go back home, whatever is best for that child,” Prestidge said.
Hot Spring County has 70-90 kids living in the foster care system at any given time, but Tri-Lakes CASA only has one advocate actively serving, at the moment.
