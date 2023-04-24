Multiple law enforcement agencies coordinated to successfully execute a search warrant in the Gifford area Thursday morning.
“Two people were arrested with charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of a firearm by certain person along with other charges,” Hot Spring County Sheriff’s Office shared to its social media page that afternoon.
The search yielded drug paraphernalia, scales and several illegal substances and came on the heels of a vast multi-agency operation that took place the previous day at several locations around HSC. Wednesday’s mass operation involved federal agents from the FBI, Dept. of Housing and Urban Development, Office of Inspector General, Dept. of Homeland Security, and the HSC Sheriff’s Office.
“We have many investigations going and will continue working to clean up our communities,” the local agency stated on social media.