The Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the shooting deaths of a husband and wife found dead Friday, May 26, 2023, in their Rockport home. Investigators suspect the deaths are the result of a homicide/suicide.
David W. Lewis, 55, and Kesha L. Lewis, 49, were found dead at 351 Military Road, Rockport, by a family member making a welfare check.
The deceased were transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory, where manner and cause of death will be determined. The investigation is ongoing.