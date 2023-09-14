Doug Barnett and Jonathan "Monty" Montgomery work for the Malvern Post Office by day, but they use every other waking moment to help save lives in Ukraine and fight Russian aggression, through a unique fundraising campaign that they launched on Twitter a few months after Russian forces invaded their neighbor in February 2022.
Both men are U.S Army veterans of the Iraq War who desperately wanted to do something to help Ukrainian forces and their allies when the conflict began, but family commitment kept them stateside. They found another way to help that may leave an even bigger impact than their solitary efforts overseas could have.
Barnett and Montgomery began communicating with forces who have boots on the ground in Ukraine and other like-minded individuals on Twitter who'd created an online community called "NAFO", or the North Atlantic Fellas Organization.
Their common embodiment is the Shiba Inu, and their common goal is disrupting Russian military operations by any means possible, but usually by coordinating efforts to gently harass Russian sympathizers online.
Barnett and Montgomery's NAFO involvement paved the path for the creation of customized "Challenge Coins" that the men auctioned off, for the benefit of various fighting forces on the Ukrainian side of the conflict.
Challenge Coins are informal honors of distinction in the military, and the unique aspects and extra-special purpose of the coins Barnett and Montgomery have helped auction has brought in an unbelievable $275K for different units who have been able to buy medical equipment, safety gear and other essential supplies that have certainly saved lives and raised morale throughout an incredibly upsetting and tiring conflict.
The amount of money is staggering, but the men have no intention of slowing their efforts. They continue to build relationships with men and women who are directly in the line of fire, and they are working closely with fellow NAFO associate, Beatrix F, who creates each custom design in partnership with the military unit who will benefit.
Barnett and Montgomery have raised a lot of money for soldiers fighting a war no one over here wants to talk about, but they've been shown real love and gratitude from the people they have assisted overseas. Now, their efforts are being recognized here at home, with tokens of appreciation being sent to them and flags being flown in their honor, and now, the "Arkansans of the Day" distinction for Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023.
The tireless efforts of Barnett and Montgomery, and their enduring compassion for the cause, is a sure sign that our local heroes will continue to have a deep and lasting impact in the Russia/Ukraine conflict. Congrats to Doug and Monty on being named "Arkansans of the Day"!!!