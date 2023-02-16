The United Methodist Men’s Group will be hosting another free Community Meal next Tuesday, Feb. 21, in honor of Shrove Tuesday.
Shrove Tuesday is a Christian observance, the nature of which is a moveable feast that takes place each year on the Tuesday falling immediately before Ash Wednesday.
The word “shrove” originates from the word shrive, which is associated with the old Roman Catholic practice of being “shriven,” or absolved of sin through confession, according to the English Heritage website.
The day is also known as “Fat Tuesday,” which translates to “Mardi Gras” in French.
Both terms are associated with the feasts of food and celebrations that mark the beginning of Lent, a religious observance “commemorating the 40 days Jesus spent fasting in the desert and enduring temptation by Satan, according to the Gospels of Matthew, Mark and Luke, before beginning his public ministry,” as stated on Wikipedia.
Observers of Lent vow to fast, pray, and give alms during the 40-day window, as both sacrifice and commitment to honoring the time Jesus spent in the desert, and to allow the faithful time to self-reflect, to make amends, and to grow spiritually with God’s hand in assistance.
The devout group of men at First United Methodist look forward to inviting the community to join them in a meal practice that goes back centuries in Christian tradition. Pancakes, bacon, juice, milk and coffee will be shared, but the most important aspect of the evening will be the warm welcome and Christian acceptance received from the devoted members of the church.
