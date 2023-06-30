If freedom, fun and fireworks are your thing, you should get an early start to celebrating this Fourth of July, as several public events are planned at various locations throughout Hot Spring County and surrounding areas.
The fun starts Saturday, July 1, with fireworks on Lake Ouachita near Brady Mountain, beginning at dark. Cooper Assembly of God also has an event scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. that evening, with fireworks starting just after 9 p.m.
The “Independence Day Fireworks” event will take place on Sunday, July 2, from 9-9:30 p.m. at the Hwy. 7 South Bridge, overlooking Lake Hamilton in Hot Springs. Information shared on social media pertaining to the event states the following:
“The fireworks will be synched with music on radio station 97.5 FM US97 Country when fans watch the display. In case of rain, the fireworks will be rescheduled for Monday, July 3rd.
The fireworks will be shot from the middle of Lake Hamilton from barges located on the east side of Highway 7 at the first Highway 7 bridge opposite the DoubleTree Hot Springs.”
First Southern Baptist Church and the Magnet Cove Fire Dept will not be hosting their annual fireworks show but will have an ice cream social on Sunday, starting at 6 p.m.
Read more details in Friday's June 30 newspaper edition.