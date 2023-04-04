Hot Spring County Sheriff, Scott Finkbeiner, recently shared the following statement regarding updates from his office on social media:
I would like to give an update on things the Sheriff’s Office has been doing. During this first quarter we had over 2900 contacts with the public. Our office has conducted 779 traffic stops as of Thursday afternoon. We have written 25 search warrants and filed charges in multiple investigations including rape, kidnapping, possession of a controlled substance, assault, attempted escape and others.
