Ed and Betty Vail owned a beautiful piece of property out off Hwy. 171, a little northeast of Malvern. They happily raised four daughters and cultivated the land, turning it into a lush and bountiful farm and maintaining a successful operation until their elder years.
Scott McClenehan, grandson of Ed and Betty, grew up just down the way from the main farmhouse with his mother.
“My mom was the oldest of four girls, so she was the one who helped take care of everything,” McClenehan said. “We lived just down the hill, but they basically raised me because she was a nurse, night school, and all that good stuff.”
Scott spent every growing season helping his grandparents tend the field, and he developed a deep appreciation for daily life on the farm, and for that hard-earned bounty at harvest time.
“We picked many a purple hull pea and got paid, like, a penny a pound,” he said.
Ed Vail passed away in 2015, and his loving wife followed in 2021. Possession of the farm passed to Scott after Betty’s death, and he now juggles the daily farm chores with his night job.
“I have all these big ideas, but I work full-time though, as a nurse,” he said. His wife, Emily, helps out as much as she can between her part-time work as a substitute teacher, full-time pursuit of a career in cybersecurity through classes at UA Little Rock, and frequent out-of-town trips for various missionary and educational stints.
When Scott took ownership of the farm, he focused first on doing maintenance on the main house and outlying structures, and was much slower to start any planting.
“When they were around, I didn’t ask questions. I saw things, but I didn’t ask questions, so now I have to relearn everything,” he said. This will be the first official growing season since Scott and Emily took charge of the family farm.
