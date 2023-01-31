The Family Farm in Malvern will be hosting a very special Valentine Banquet on Tuesday, Feb. 14. The evening’s event will feature food, fun, music and dancing, with a special performance by homegrown talent, Kristi White Cline.
Cline is a HSC native and Malvern High School graduate who has performed on stage multiple times at the Grand Old Opry, and at other entertainment venues around the county.
“She’s a hometown girl,” Donna May, co-owner of the Family Farm, said. “Kristi sang at the very first Brickfest that Malvern had….She has won lots of honors, and she’s evolved from a singer/entertainer to a big corporate event planner.”
“Her love of theater, dance and music were cultivated by her Malvern High School drama and choral teachers and church musical directors,” according to Cline’s bio. “With their encouragement, Kristi began to audition for roles that would eventually lead to an audition with the Louisiana Hayride.
“Malvern Brickfest was just beginning, and the Hayride was coming to town. Kristi was selected to not only perform on the local Brickfest show but traveled to Shreveport to perform on the weekly radio show,” as stated in her bio. “She knew then, this would be her life calling. Her road to Nashville had begun.”
Cline is currently the Executive Creative Director at PRA Business Events in Nashville but will be making her way back to Malvern on Valentine’s Day to perform at the Family Farm event. She will be performing musically and will also bring her spot-on and entertaining imitation of Minnie Pearl to the Family Farm crowd.
Pearl was a country comedy icon of the Grand Ole Opry stage for over 50 years and had a recurring spot on the “Hee Haw” TV show for over two decades. She made appearances on numerous other television shows, a cameo appearance in the film “Coal Miner’s Daughter”, and in 1975, she became the second solo female act to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.
“[Cline] had grown up with the Opry and Hee Haw. She knew Minnie’s stories and character. Kristi adored her. Armed with every piece of audio and video she could find, Kristi set out to perfect her act that would capture the true character of Minnie,” according to Cline’s bio.
Read the full story in Tuesday's Jan. 31 newspaper edition.