Jonathan “Monty” Montgomery doesn’t really like being called a hero, but it’s looking like he better get used to it.
Not only did he serve two tours in the Iraq War, which on its own earns him the label of “low-key legend”, but he’s also recently joined forces with a co-worker and fellow Army veteran to raise thousands of dollars for soldiers fighting in Ukraine.
Monty enlisted in the United States Army back in 2003, soon after the Iraq War commenced. He began seriously considering military service after 9/11 but was galvanized into action after the war started.
“The turning point was, I was sitting on the couch eating ice cream,” Monty said. As he perched in front of the TV watching the initial convoy of American troops making their way to Bagdad from Kuwait, something too strong to ignore stirred deep inside him.
“And I was watching them roll in there, and I was like, I’ve got to—I can’t just sit here and watch this, I mean, I gotta help, I’ve got to do something,” he said. “And so, that was it, I went and signed up after that.”
Monty attended his basic boot camp and Advanced Individual Training (AIT) at Fort Benning, Georgia for almost six months between January-May 2004, only getting one 24-hour pass during this stretch. The drill sergeants kept telling his platoon that most of them would never see combat, but that assertion would prove false, for Monty at least, less than a month after his final Fort Benning classes.
He participated in the venerable “Turning Blue Ceremony,” where graduates receive the noted blue cord all infantrymen wear with their dress uniform. After a short respite at home and a couple of weeks at Ford Hood, Monty flew to Germany, then to Kuwait, then on to Bagdad. He was attached to the highly decorated 1st Calvary Division as part of the Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 153rd Infantry Regiment.
The adventure began before Monty even got off that last plane, as the C-17 military aircraft they were on approached the runway at Bagdad International Airport and prepared to do a combat landing, as befits flying into a combat zone.
“They drop down to like, 5,000 feet maybe. And then they just nosedive to the runway,” Monty shared. The combination of the roaring engines and their deafening noise, and the terrifying kamikaze-like descent, made for an unforgettable introduction to this foreign land.
The next unpleasant surprise literally hit Monty in the face when he got off the plane—namely, the wave of intense heat washing over him as his feet hit the runway. He knew it would be hot in Iraq, but this was serious, life-threatening, even-crazier-than-Arkansas heat we’re talking about.
“I could not believe the heat. It was just—it took your breath away,” Monty said. “The only way I can describe it is, take your hair dryer and turn it on High, blow it in your face—that’s what it was like.”
Monty and the other new arrivals were given three days to acclimate to the heat before being sent on operations. He stayed at Camp Victory, the expansive military headquarters American forces set up surrounding the airport, for a short while before someone from his assigned unit came to collect him and transport him to the smaller forward operating base (FOB) he would be stationed at for the duration of his tour.
To get to the FOB, Monty and his escort had to travel along Route Irish, dubbed “The world’s most dangerous road.” The trek was 45 minutes at high speed, driven so because the road was strewn with multiple improvised explosive devices (IEDs) that were replenished daily.
“You’re just flying, just screaming down that road as fast as that Humvee can take you,” Monty said. “You’re just crossing your fingers and just flying to get back there.”
Monty made it safely to the FOB and met the rest of his nine-person squad, consisting of a squad leader and two fire teams. Soon enough, they would begin their daily combat patrols of the surrounding community, their assigned area of operations (AO).
“Combat patrol is just, you go out and you just wait for somebody to start some shit, that’s what you do,” he explained. “It’s a forced presence. You go out there and you’re like, ‘Hey, we’re right here if you want some,’ that’s how the infantry does it.”
Monty’s team would reference a map and stick to their AO in the Karradah District of Bagdad, taking two or three Humvees and the occasional M2 Bradley out to cruise around and make their presence known. They also conducted night raids to capture and/or kill terrorists, based on local intel. Monty and his team were often the first ones in the door during these dangerous missions.
Identifying and rooting out the enemy in this foreign land was a daunting task, but it was made easier for Monty and his team by a great number of Iraqi assets in the area who were friendly to the U.S.—and maybe even one or two homegrown implants.
One particular homeless man they would often observe when they were out on patrol—a dirty, nondescript and completely inconspicuous man—walked up to Monty’s team one night and surprised them all when he flashed a badge from the U. S. Department of Defense and asked for rations, in perfect native English.
Monty did two tours that were about a year each—2003-04, then again in 2007-08. He said he was a little trepidatious about going the second time, because he felt like he’d gotten extremely lucky to avoid major injury the first time.
“I had many close calls,” he said. “On that first tour, we constantly had small arms fire directed at us, and they like to just shoot and scoot, they would like to just shoot at us, then leave, run away. We were also under constant mortar and rocket fire.” He recalled one harrowing experience from mid-2004 that would make anyone who had been there hesitant to return.
“There was a like, 13–14-hour long mortar and rocket attack, and it was what they call ‘rolling barrages,’ so there was no break, it would be like BOOM, and everything in the room shakes, then the next one comes in, Boom—imagine that for 14 hours,” Monty said. “And louder than the loudest thunder you’ve ever heard.”
Monty was a turret gunner, so he was a prime target, sitting pretty in the hot seat on top of the Humvee. On his very first nocturnal combat patrol just after arriving at his FOB, he found himself riding in the exposed flatbed area of a Humvee, sitting on an ice chest in lieu of a proper seat, nothing for protection sans his M240 machine gun fastened to a pole, feeling over-exposed and vulnerable as Hell.
“We were under-armored, and under-armed,” he said. At the time, Sec. of Defense Donald Rumsfeld was catching grief for not supplying the Army with enough equipment. Rumsfeld gained the bad kind of attention when he made the thoughtless comment, “As you know, you go to war with the army you have, not the army you might want or wish to have at a later time.” Easy to say when you’re not the one riding high in the back of the Humvee, a proverbial sitting duck trying to bring order to chaos and stay alive, while you’re at it.
Miraculously, Monty and every member of his squad managed to come back in one piece. He holds a special place in his mind and heart, however, for a brother in arms who was not so fortunate.
“This is something I think about all the time,” Monty said. “His name was Sgt. Mike Smith. He, I talked to him every day. He wasn’t in my squad, he was in another platoon, but he stayed in the same building I did, so I talked to him every day.”
Monty’s team came back from patrol late on the evening of Nov. 7, 2004. They were soon asked to go back out again, but no one knew the exact nature of the call, at that time. The men were all exhausted and none too eager to return to the streets of Karradah that night, and they were very thankful when Smith’s squad leader piped up to offer his team’s services in their stead. Smith was the gunner who took Monty’s seat in the turret.
Smith’s team responded to what turned out to be a Vehicle-Borne IED explosion near the Iraqi Ministry of Defense. Smith was providing cover while his team secured the area and attended to the casualties, when he was fatally shot by a sniper. Smith would be transferred to a hospital in Germany, and then on to Walter Reed Hospital in Bethesda, Maryland before succumbing to his injuries.
“That was my slot,” Monty said. “I think about it all the time, but there’s nothing I could do.”
On top of everything, Monty also had to deal with the death of his father while he was serving in Iraq. He had known of his father’s failing health before being deployed overseas, so the news didn’t come as a shock, at least, but he only had a week to come home for the funeral before having to go back to the warfront.
Monty’s time in the United States Army is past, and he’s done quite well for himself. He secured a great job with the U.S. Postal Service in Malvern and is raising a family with his beautiful wife, Ashley. He has a blessed existence, but he doesn’t rest on his laurels. In fact, he’s making a super-huge impact in a foreign conflict some 5,700 miles away, right here from his home in Arkansas.
Monty has been emotionally invested in the Ukraine/Russia War since it began Feb. 24 of this year. After months of discussions with fellow employee and Army veteran Doug Barnett, the gentlemen found an innovative and extremely successful way to help soldiers who are on the ground right now in Ukraine trying to stave off the invading Russian Federation forces.
Monty and Barnett have created two unique Challenge Coins, which are unofficial tokens of reward handed out in the military. They brought this military tradition to Twitter to raise money for the Georgian Legion, a multinational volunteer fighter force that has performed well and had great success in the fight against Russian forces. Monty and Barnett have raised over $25,000 to date, and they’re positioned to bring in thousands more in the coming weeks by auctioning the remaining coins.
Monty’s past and present efforts are truly appreciated every day, but especially on Veterans Day. We take this moment to sincerely thank him, Doug Barnett, Sgt. Mike Smith, and all the other brave men and women who have fought on the side of right and given all, all around the world.