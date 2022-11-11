Veterans Day arrives every year on November 11. This day traditionally celebrates those who have served in our armed forces.
This holiday evolved from the signing of the armistice that ended fighting in World War I on the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month of 1918.
Originally it was known as Armistice Day, after a proclamation by President Woodrow Wilson on November 111, 1919. In 1954 Congress replaced “Armistice” with “Veterans,” and the day now lives on to honor the service and sacrifice of all who have served in our nation’s uniform.
It is important to point out that Memorial Day honors those who lost their lives serving America.
My personal journey to becoming a veteran began the morning after I graduated from Henderson State College. I sold my Browning .22 rifle for gas money and drove my new Pontiac LeMans to Fort Benning, Georgia.
I was already an expert marksman, but I still had lots of tactics to learn. There was a war on the other side of the Pacific Ocean, and I was going to fight in it.
Malvern was now in my rear-view mirror, but still in my heart. Nine months later, I found myself leading an infantry platoon near Cu Chi, Vietnam. I was determined not to fail myself, my men or my country. I was aware that there was a little Assembly of God Church at Cooper, north of Malvern off the Military Road, that was praying for my safe return.
I met every challenge one by one. I surprised even myself at how effective I was in leading men under fire. My confidence grew, and I was quickly promoted to First Lieutenant. After six months I moved up to run the battalion tactical operations center. Now my tactical prowess had me coordinating between companies, battalions, and brigades.
Before I knew it, my one-year tour of duty was complete, and I was on my way home to Malvern.
Nothing is sweeter to a combat veteran than returning home to Mom’s cooking, and the accolades of friends and family. My hometown wrapped me in their arms like a warm blanket.
I went out of my way to thank the Cooper Assembly of God Church members for their prayers for this Methodist kid to make it home safely. I told them their caring prayers reached deep into the jungle of Vietnam on many a dark, rainy night. I explained that every infantryman in my platoon survived on the wings of those prayers.
Finally, my homecoming was complete—I now was forever changed from boy to man. There was no turning back now.