The local chapter of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) is creating an auxiliary group here in Malvern, according to the head of Malvern VFW Post 2586, Cmdr. William Green.
VFW Auxiliary is a national member organization that provides a network of support and resources for U.S.veterans and their extended family, a mission they have faithfully served for over a century.
"Established in 1914, members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States Auxiliary set out to serve the veterans of this country and our communities in honor of the sacrifices and commitment of every man and woman who has served in uniform," as stated on the organization's website.
VFW Auxiliary members spread patriotism and honor veterans at every opportunity, and they get access to resources and a community that understands and continually supports veterans who’ve engaged in foreign wars in the past, current service members, and their loved ones.
"Nearly 470,000 members in more than 3,600 Auxiliaries across the nation work to improve the lives of veterans, service members and their families, and their communities in a variety of ways," the website states.
