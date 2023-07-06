Introducing your 2023 Mrs. Arkansas America—former HSC resident, Virginia Laliberte.
Laliberte took the crown during a three-title pageant event at the Hot Springs Convention Center on Saturday, June 17, which also saw crowns bestowed that evening for the new Mrs. Arkansas American, Tiffany McConathy, and the new Miss Arkansas for America Strong, Macey Barnum.
A first-time pageant contestant, Laliberte wowed the pageant crowd and the judges during the competition, not just with her beauty, but also with her character, her accomplishments and her critical pageant platform, which she refers to as the “PALS Project: Prevention, Awareness, & Lifestyle Support for Survivors” in reference to her vision of providing a community of support and resources for individuals dealing with cancer.
“PALS also symbolizes the friendships you can rely on in challenging times in your life,” she added, in explanation of her platform.
Laliberte is a nurse practitioner at Genesis Cancer and Blood Institute in Hot Springs, a community-based practice with several offices across central Arkansas that are centered on medical oncology and hematology, “providing treatment for patients diagnosed with all types of cancer and blood disorders,” as stated on their website. She works directly under Dr. R. Timothy Webb in the Hot Springs office, but their colleague, Dr. Sunil Kakadia, travels to Malvern to conduct a local clinic every Monday at Baptist Health Medical Center.
“Since I’ve been taking care of cancer patients for several years, it really always touched me when people didn’t have a strong support system at home, she said. “I think we do forget sometimes to reach out to others and just kind of check on them, and be a light in someone else’s lives, and that really gives us meaning and purpose in our own lives, more than people realize.”
