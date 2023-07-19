Local volunteers with the Citizens for Arkansas Public Education and Students (CAPES) have been collecting signatures to potentially repeal the LEARNS Act, a sweeping omnibus legislation that Gov. Sarah Sanders referred to as “the biggest, boldest, most conservative education reforms in America” before signing it into law on March 8.
Sanders stated in a press release that “Every kid should have access to a quality education and a path to a good paying job and better life right here in Arkansas.” But opponents to the LEARNS Act say it shifts crucial funds away from a statewide public school system that is already struggling to meet the needs of its staff and students.
A recent press release announcing a drive-through signature collection event explained the citizens group’s concerns:
“The LEARNS Act would prioritize spending at least $350 million per year over the first three years and billions of dollars over decades to startup education businesses in the form of charter and private schools that have:
• a higher failure rate, greater turnover, and fewer requirements than public school districts;
• lower bars for teacher qualification; less spending per child on nutrition, transportation, extracurriculars or advanced placement, special needs, and a litany of other services that makes public schools a bedrock of support for hardworking Arkansas families;
• and no accountability during the first four years of their existence while under initial accreditation.”
CAPES volunteers have set up multiple “Drive Through & Sign” events in recent days to collect signatures in an effort to repeal what many say is the wrong move for the future of public schools in Arkansas.
“The fact that I, at age 74, will be enduring 100 degree temperatures to work against this new law is testimony to my sincere belief that spending tax dollars on private and religious schools is a huge mistake,” local civic leader and historian, Tom Dillard, stated on social media. “Legislation which is drafted in secret and without public comment, passed within two weeks, and was not read by most legislators.”
CAPES volunteer Bob Duncan braved the heat on Tuesday to man the signature-collecting station in the lot across the street from the Malvern-HSC Library. Duncan is a retired hospital chaplain, married to a retired school librarian and former director of libraries for the Mesquite Intermediate School District in Texas, who is doing his part to help repeal the highly-contested law.
“I am a historic Baptist, I’m not a typical Baptist these days,” Duncan said. “But I very, very firmly believe in separation of church and state, and of course, the LEARNS Act infringes on that, in terms of providing public funds for private schools and charter schools. But I also strongly believe that public funds should be retained for public schools, and not available to private entities.”
Duncan believes that public schools are the ones in desperate need, while private schools already have an abundance of resources that enable them to provide top-notch education and salaries.
“Private schools, charter schools, tend to already—the folks that go there, you know, have enough money to go there,” Duncan said. “And now we’re going to be subsidizing them out of the poorer pockets, for their richer pockets.”
Volunteers will be collecting signatures to put LEARNS on the ballot this Saturday, July 22, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the corner of the parking lot across the street from the Malvern-HSC Library. They and their cohorts statewide must collect 54,422 signatures by July 30 to secure a spot on the Nov. 2024 ballot.
For more information about the legislation and what it could mean for Arkansas schools, read the full article on the Encyclopedia of Arkansas website, which includes a multitude of additional sources for information. And to learn why CAPES volunteers are so passionate in their endeavor, and why it’s important to school districts in Hot Spring County, check out their website and mission statement at arkcapes.com.