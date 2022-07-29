The trial of a man accused of shooting beloved Malvern native Brent Scrimshire while he was on duty with the Hot Springs Police Department back in 2020 is adjourned, and the verdict is in, after almost a week of emotional testimony and a swath of evidence being presented to the jury.
It took the panel of seven women and five men precisely three hours to find Kayvon Ward guilty, not of capital murder, but of the lesser charge of murder in the first degree. Ward was also found guilty of aggravated assault upon a law enforcement officer, possession of a defaced firearm, resisting arrest, obstruction of governmental operation and fleeing.
Ward never denied shooting Officer Scrimshire on the night of March 10 during a routine traffic stop for Ward’s failure to yield at a stop sign, but his defense attorney, Bill James, argued that the state didn’t show enough proof of premeditation or intent to kill. James also brought in a forensic psychologist and the defendant’s close family and friends to cast doubt on Ward’s mental status.
Sentencing and victim impact statements will take place today in the Garland County Div. IV Circuit Court under the auspices of the Hon., Marcia Hearnsberger, who has presided over the case since Ward and his girlfriend, Coraima Hernandez, were initially charged with multiple crimes related to the incident two years ago.
Before closing arguments were made Thursday afternoon, the defense called its last witness, Ayanna Williams. to highlight Ward’s alleged mental deficits and strange behavior in the months leading up to the 2020 shooting.
Williams testified that she and Ward had lost touch a couple of years before the incident, but Ward’s mother called her in the summer of 2019 out of concern for her son, and after making contact with Ward, Williams also thought he seemed to be exhibiting unusual behavior for the friend she once knew. On cross examination, the state argued that she hadn’t seen Ward in quite a while and had no idea what was really going on with him at that time.
After the defense rested its case, rebuttal witnesses for the state were called to refute the schizophrenia diagnosis made by the defense’s expert witness, Dr. Benjamin Silver, the previous day. Dr. Lacey Willette, forensic psychologist at Arkansas State Hospital, evaluated Ward for competency to stand trial under a court order in Feb. 2021. She said she did not make a diagnosis at that time because the defendant had not displayed signs of current or past symptoms, had never been treated for a mental illness and the defendant himself stated to her that he had never had any mental issues, suffered any delusions nor heard any voices.
“Honestly, it was not even on my radar,” Willette said of a possible diagnosis for schizophrenia.
When Deputy Prosecutor Kara Petro asked Willette her opinion about Silver’s assessment that Ward had schizophrenia in remission, Willette said it does exist at times but is pretty rare, in her experience. She said remission usually happens when things are going extremely well in a person’s life, but in a person who is incarcerated, the opposite happens, as their symptoms typically get more severe.
Under defense questioning, Willette said she would need more information if she were to agree with Silver’s evaluation because the reports were vague and she has never seen anyone go into remission without medication. Ward is not on any type of antipsychotic medications and has never been diagnosed with schizophrenia prior to Silver’s July 15 evaluation.
Willette also pointed out that Silver had made a “provisional diagnosis” of schizophrenia, which basically means that more information is needed for a final diagnosis, but defense noted that Willette only spent about an hour and a half with the defendant and did not perform or consider all the tests that Silver’s evaluation had utilized.
The state also called Dr. Rachel Fazio to the stand. Fazio is a clinical psychologist in private practice and has a contract to do evaluations for Garland County through the Community Mental Health Center. Fazio met with Ward on March 26 to do a “fitness to proceed” evaluation of the defendant. Defense made much of the fact that she did not have the full case file at the time of the evaluation, but Fazio said she wanted to do it as close in time to the event as possible, to gauge Ward’s mental state closer to the moment, and also that the type of evaluation she performed did not require the full report.
Fazio testified that the defendant was not very talkative at their meeting but denied any mental health issues in himself or in his family history, She did not observe any symptoms, and she disagreed with Silver’s schizophrenia diagnosis because there was no documented history to indicate illness and no observable symptoms. She also professed doubt of the validity of some scores the defendant had received on certain cognitive tests Silver performed, because she said there would be obvious signs of impairment if the numbers were accurate.
As to any claim of hearing voices, she said they might also be internal dialogue, attributed to drug use, or simply a lie--not referring specifically to the defense’s claim that Ward had auditory hallucinations in the past, but in a general sense.
Before closing arguments, Hon. Hearnsberger instructed the jury members not to let bias, prejudice, personal opinion or emotion influence their weight of all the facts.
“Actions speak louder than words,” Petro said in her closing statements. As no one disputed the fact that Ward shot the officer, the question now rested on whether his actions were premeditated. She asked the jury to consider why Ward would give Scrimshire a fake name, “Charles Dickens,” if he didn’t know he had a warrant. Petro points out that Hernandez did not bring a car seat to assist her child, and that Ward did not open the door until Hernandez arrived on the scene, likely because he chose to wait to make a run for it because he did not want to leave his daughter unattended.
Petro said the defendant had 11 minutes to premeditate his actions before he opened that door. She pointed out that although he left his jacket, shoes and other items discarded on the ground, he managed to keep hold of that gun in his pocket.
She argued that common sense and the trajectory of the bullets indicate that Ward did not get shot in the back first, but rather was facing the officers firing at them, then turned away and received the wounds to the back. She argued that Larkin’s testimony was corroborated by the dashcam audio footage, and the said footage was played again for the jury.
In the footage, you can hear Scrimshire calmly and politely responding to the defendant, saying, “I’m gonna do the best I can to give you a break on all this stuff,” referring to the fact that Ward had no license, no registration, no proof of insurance, no car seat for his two-year-old daughter and had given the officers a fake name and date of birth. Most of the incident happens out of the camera’s view, but Scrimshire can be heard to say “Tase him,” then what is likely the sound of one, then the other taser being deployed before two or three shots ring out, then a pause, then a louder and longer burst of gunfire.
Petro argued that the verdict should be capital murder because Ward weighed the consequences of his actions before he chose to use the gun.
“The officers did everything they could to not shoot him,” she said. “He forced them to shoot back...he brought a gun to a taser fight.”
“There’s nothing good about this case.” James said in his closing argument. He would repeat throughout closing that “It’s not just saying it that makes it so,” saying that Larkin’s testimony was not corroborated by the evidence.
James pointed out that only 43 seconds passed between when Ward opened the door of the vehicle to when the final shots rang out. “When does this premeditation start?” he asked. He said that Ward did nothing that would indicate any planning.
“At best, he’s playing checkers,” James said. “There’s no way he’s playing chess.”
On rebuttal, Petro reminded the jury that previous testimony pointed to Ward being an A and B student, very smart and had a lot of potential, so the idea that he wasn’t thinking or was somehow mentally impaired was ludicrous.
James said Ward was shot first and likely on the ground when it happened, but Petro pointed out on rebuttal that the experts in the case all testified that they could not say for certain how the persons involved were positioned when the shots were fired. He argued that Ward shot, not to cause the officer’s death, but to protect himself.
James argued diminished capacity and said Ward had become reclusive, paranoid and unresponsive to friends and family. Petro responded on rebuttal that if these things make someone schizophrenic, then she must be schizophrenic, as well.
James insinuated that if Petro’s assertion that Ward and Hernandez were in cahoots and had the premeditated plan to do something, then he guessed Scrimshire must have been involved in the planning himself, because he is the one who told Ward to call Hernandez to the scene. He kept reiterating that Ward wasn’t thinking, he just wanted to go home.
“I absolutely believe he wanted to go home,” Petro responded in rebuttal. “He was willing to kill to go home.”
“Whatever this is, it’s not premeditated,” James said. He argued there was no evidence that Ward did anything but act on impulse and suggested that a verdict of murder in the second degree would be the more fitting judgement.
The jury was sent back to deliberate at 4:41 p.m. They sent word to the judge, asking to review Scrimshire’s dashcam footage and one especially troubling body cam video from one person on the scene,. at around 6:20 p.m. before returning with the guilty verdicts at 7:41 p.m.
Court resumed Friday morning at 8:30 a.m., at which time family members of the fallen officer had the opportunity to read victim impact statements for the Court to take into consideration before announcing the sentence.