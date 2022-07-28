The capital murder trial of Kayvon Ward continues this week in the Garland County Circuit Court. Ward is facing death or life in prison for the March 2020 shooting of HSPD Officer 1st Class Brent Scrimshire during a traffic stop and is also charged with aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer and possession of a defaced firearm.
Tuesday’s events on the stand centered around accounts from medical personnel who treated the officers and Ward at the hospital after the incident, more statements from officers on the scene and expert testimony from the Arkansas State Crime Lab’s chief medical examiner and firearms examiner.
Dr. Michael Hight, ER physician at CHI St. Vincent, and ER nurse Matt McClain, both attended to Ward the night of March 10, 2020. Ward had a wound to the left upper shoulder, the front upper portion of his left arm, a wound to the lower lateral back area, a wound to the buttock, and a possible graze wound to the front of the leg.
McClain said Ward was anxious, upset and non-cooperative, but when Deputy Prosecutor Caitlin Bornhoft questioned the defendant’s mental state, McClain said he did not seem confused or unaware, which would have given weight to the defense’s assertions that Ward is schizophrenic, the underpin of their defense.
Dr. Stephen Erickson, deputy chief medical examiner with the Arkansas State Crime Lab, performed Officer Scrimshire’s autopsy on March 11, 2020. Erickson testified that the physical examination and x-rays revealed a single perforating gunshot wound to the officer’s chest that entered under the collarbone on the right side, next to the sternum. Erickson found the cause of Scrimshire’s death was a gunshot wound to the chest, with the manner of death ruled as homicide.
The projectile produced a shored exit wound on the back, which is atypical but likely caused when the back panel of the officer’s vest stopped the bullet’s momentum. The protective vest Scrimshire wore had a U-shaped neck which did not cover the collarbone area, and the bullet entered just above the vest’s neckline, moving front to back and in a slightly left to right trajectory.
The bullet fractured the officer’s clavicle, hit the upper apex of the right lung, and clipped the subclavian vein, fracturing the 3rd posterior rib as it exited the body.
Erickson said the officer’s injuries would have caused rapid bleeding into the body cavity and severe discomfort, which could be inferred from body cam footage that had previously been entered into evidence and played for the jury on Monday. Scrimshire was conscious for several minutes and in obvious discomfort and asking for help, as those around him fought desperately to save him and keep him engaged until EMTs could arrive at the scene.
ASP Special Agent Chris Garner testified to being the first state police on the scene and to his role in marking and collecting a mound of evidence that night, and later during a search warrant conducted on March 18.
Among other items, Garner located a Hi-Point CF .380 semi-automatic pistol and Scrimshire’s taser on the scene, along with numerous shell casings, Scrimshire’s duty belt, and the orange jacket Ward wriggled out of during the struggle and escape from the officers.
Garner and ASP Special Agent Corwin Battle, who arrived on the scene later in the evening and took over as lead investigator, were the ones in charge of marking all evidence and submitting it to the Arkansas State Crime Lab, along with the officers’ standard-issue GLOCK 22 .40-caliber Smith & Wesson handguns.
Defense attorney Bill James expressed confusion as to how several spent 40-caliber rounds were entered into evidence but not photographed, whereupon Garner replied they were overlooked initially because it was dark and they were lying underneath the dirt and leaves, and an evidence cone marking another piece of evidence further hid them from view. Upon redirect, Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Kara Petro reviewed an image of said evidence cone and pointed to one round that could be seen upon closer inspection.
Expert testimony came Tuesday afternoon from Zachary Elder, a firearm and tool mark examiner with the Arkansas State Crime Lab. Elder used a comparison microscope to study bullets taken from the scene compared with test shots fired into a water tank. Elder also examined the .380 Hi-Point semi-automatic Ward used in the incident, which the defendant admitted to carrying and shooting in the direction of the officers the night Scrimshire was killed. The weapon had been defaced to get rid of the serial number.
