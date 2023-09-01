Approximately 300 Central Arkansas Water (Perla) customers in Perla, North of Highway 270, South of Chandler St, West of 1595 Gifford Tram, and East of Parker Cutoff and side streets in between this area are under a precautionary boil water notice until further notice. The issuance of the precautionary measure followed a contractor breaking a 6-inch-diameter main and loss of pressure that serves the area. The break occurred at approximately 12:00 p.m. this afternoon. CAW crews isolated the break by approximately 12:45 p.m. this afternoon. CAW crews are still on-site and anticipate completing the repair on the water line by approximately 4:00 p.m. this afternoon.
While under the precautionary notice, affected customers should:
• bring water from the household tap to a brisk boil for at least one (1) minute before using it for drinking, beverage or food preparation, or dishwashing
• discard ice cubes from automatic icemakers
The boil water notice affects all customers within the following area:
• Customer north of Highway 270 & Tram Cutoff
• Gifford Tram
• Wine Dot
• Customer north of 270 on Highway 67 and intersecting branches.
The water utility is notifying customers about the notice Through news media, social media, as well as with the posting of large signage at major entrances to the affected area.
The break occurred on an 6-inch water line at 700 Tram Cutoff, in Perla. The Arkansas Department of Health requires the issuance of a precautionary boil notice when there is a loss of pressure or service due to a water-line break. The Health Department allows the lifting of the notice when water quality samples reveal that water through the main is safe for consumption. The notice is a precautionary measure in the event bacteriological contamination of the water line occurred during the damage and subsequent loss of pressure.
Once the water line is back in service, CAW personnel will collect water quality samples. The utility anticipates having the results of the tests and lifting the notice on Thursday, 8-31-23.
Customers with questions about the precautionary boil water notice may contact the CAW Distribution Dispatch Center day or night at (501) 377.1239.