Voting in the 2022 Mid-term Election is over, and Incumbent Mayor Brenda Weldon took the prize once again in the contest for City of Malvern Mayor. Weldon received 1,267 votes against her opponents, Jason F. Lambel Sr. and Jack Upchurch.
All three candidates made their presences and their platforms known in the community and exchanged a pleasant discourse at the Hot Spring County Political Debate that took place last month, Tuesday, Oct. 11, at the Malvern High School auditorium.
“I want to be your face for mayor,” Lambel, who has resided in Malvern for 10 years with his loving wife and six children, said during the debate. Lambel does telecommunication construction and said his managerial and bidding experience would serve him well in the mayoral position. He talked about business moving out of the area and wanting to change that.
Upchurch is a retired military serviceman who said he wants to bring business to the area and get back to family values. He said the interstate is likely expanding to three lanes, and the city should not miss this opportunity to invite business to the area.
Weldon talked about the advances made under her watch in the last eight years, as well as the need to further address city infrastructure issues, in particular, during the candidate debate last month.
During the last eight years as mayor, Weldon has helped bring about major improvements to culverts, drains, roads, ditches, and has continued to facilitate the cleanup of abandoned or neglected structures and lots around the city. Other advancements have been made to improve conditions at the Malvern Animal Shelter and at several area parks, as well as ongoing improvements to the water and sewer systems.
Lambel received 332 votes, while Upchurch received 502 total votes. The results are unofficial, as are all numbers released by the County Clerk last night, until final tallies come in from absentee, overseas and provisional ballots, which could be 10-14 days from now. Final results will be made available on the Arkansas Secretary of State website, but the outcome is not expected to change. Weldon said she would spend a day collecting campaign signs from around the community and taking a much-needed breather, then it's right back to serving the citizens of Malvern.