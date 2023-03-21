Planning/Development Program Manager for the Central Arkansas Development Council (CADC), Paul Wells, spoke Thursday morning at the Malvern/HSC Chamber of Commerce’s monthly Chamber Breakfast held at ASU Three Rivers.
Wells presented information about the nonprofit organization’s many services, in particular, its South Central Arkansas Transit (SCAT) public transportation system, which provides crucial assistance for Arkansans throughout 19 counties in the central and southwest portions of the state.
SCAT is one of CADC’s oldest programs, beginning in 1977. “Our mission is to provide safe and dependable rural public transit for anyone in our 19-county service area, which we believe help individuals become more self-sufficient, and improve their lives,” said fellow CADC associate, Transit Manager, Cindy Dedman, on the organization’s website. “An individual can call these offices and schedule transportation to go shopping, visit with friends, going to and from their jobs, or going to medical appointments other than for Medicaid transportation.”
CADC and SCAT are Medicaid brokers for this region of the state, which means they provide medical transportation for eligible, qualified Medicaid beneficiaries for those residing anywhere in their service area, except Lonoke County. Riders can schedule a pickup time by calling the CADC Medicaid Call Center.
