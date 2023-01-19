MALVERN, ARKANSAS – Arkansas State University Three Rivers was gifted $150,000 from timber company, West Fraser, to be received over the next three years.
The two entities first established their partnership in 2017 when ASU Three Rivers began providing leadership training for the four Arkansas West Fraser mills. As a result of the success of that training, the partnership grew to developing West Fraser’s millwrights and electricians. The College provides the West Fraser Qualified Millwright and Electrician Training Program for West Fraser employees in the US South.
“At West Fraser, we value our relationship with ASU Three Rivers and recognize the important role it plays in developing people, providing skilled graduates and building a successful community by offering programs that are accessible and responsive to the diverse needs of students, business and the region,” Chester Fort, Vice President, US Lumber, West Fraser said.
Mason Robinson, ASU Three Rivers Workforce Development Director said, “Our partnership with West Fraser is the perfect example of how business and industry and higher education can work together to develop the workforce and community.”
The College’s plan is to use the funds to renovate the El Parian building, where they will re-home their Adult Education program, which is currently located across town in an old former elementary school building.
They also plan to incorporate more workforce development training space into the new renovation. They look forward to having the adult learning facilities closer to the main campus, and also having even more space to offer real-world, specialized training to the workforce.
“This is an exciting day for ASU Three Rivers,” ASU Three RIvers Chancellor, Dr. Steve Rook said, noting that the partnership between the college and West Fraser was the seed that helped the Workforce Development program grow into such an important facet of what the college now has to offer—both to students, and to businesses and organizations whose employees receive such essential instruction.
For more information about what ASU Three Rivers can offer you, visit Arkansas State University Three Rivers, One College Circle, Malvern, or call 501-332-0234.