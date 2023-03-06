U.S. Rep. Bruce Westerman, congressman for Arkansas’s District 4, paid a visit to the Malvern/HSC Chamber of Commerce on Thursday afternoon. Pictured left to right are Malvern/HSC Chamber of Commerce Exec. Dir., Lance Howell; HSC Judge Dennis Thornton; U.S. Rep. Bruce Westerman; City of Malvern Mayor, Brenda Weldon; and Arkansas 4-H President, Jack Berryhill.