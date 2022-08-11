Well, it’s official—the November general election ballot will include a local option that lets Hot Spring County voters decide if they want to allow the sale and manufacture of alcohol within county limits.
Individuals aligned with the Vote Hot Spring County Wet community action group turned in close to 7,000 signatures they gathered from citizens who are registered to vote in HSC to the staff at the County Clerk’s office for verification.
The County Clerk’s Office certified 6,734 of those names, which was plenty for the Vote HSC Wet group to meet the required 6,528 signatures that guarantee the issue a spot on the ballot at the end of the year.
